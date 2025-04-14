Miller Recognized as SPHL's Top Athletic Trainer

April 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are proud to announce that Cody Miller has been named the SPHL's Athletic Trainer of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Now in his second year with the Havoc, Miller brings over a decade of experience as a certified Athletic Trainer. A native of Cullman, Alabama, Miller has become a trusted presence on the bench and in the training room, playing a vital role in keeping Havoc players healthy, prepared, and performing at their best.

Miller began his academic and athletic training career at Troy University, where he earned his B.S. in Exercise Science and Athletic Training in 2015. He continued his education at Alabama A&M University, completing a master's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science in 2017.

Before joining the Havoc, Miller spent six seasons with the Birmingham Bulls (2017-2023), where he helped guide athletes through both injury prevention and recovery. His steady hand and deep knowledge of the game have made him a valuable asset to every team he's worked with.

"Cody is one of the most dependable people in our organization," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He brings a level of professionalism and care that our players really respect and rely on."

Whether managing day-to-day recovery routines or responding in high-pressure situations on the ice, Miller's presence ensures that Havoc players are in good hands-literally. His experience, dedication, and calm under pressure continue to make a difference throughout the season.

The Huntsville Havoc thank Cody for everything he brings to the team, both on and off the ice.

