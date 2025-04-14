Harden Honored as SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year

April 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are proud to announce that Kyle Harden has been named the SPHL's Equipment Manager of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Now in his second season with the Havoc, Harden's impact behind the scenes has been nothing short of exceptional. From the locker room to the bench, his work ethic, organization, and attention to detail have helped elevate the team's day-to-day operations and keep the players focused on what matters most-winning hockey games.

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Harden's journey in hockey began as a player in the NA3HL with the Louisiana Drillers. He made the transition to equipment management in 2018 with the NAHL's Amarillo Bulls before moving to the SPHL with the Evansville Thunderbolts in 2021. Since joining the Havoc in 2023, Harden has become a key part of the team's identity and culture.

"Kyle is the kind of guy every team hopes to have," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He goes above and beyond, and our players know they can count on him every single day."

Whether it's preparing gear or making in-game adjustments on the fly, Harden's work often flies under the radar-but those inside the organization know just how important he is. His recognition as Equipment Manager of the Year is a well-earned honor and a reflection of his commitment to excellence.

Congratulations, Kyle!

