Huntsville's Cody Miller Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
April 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Cody Miller of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the 2024-2025 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year.
The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.
Now in his second season with the Havoc, Miller, a native of Cullman, AL, has been a certified Athletic Trainer for 11 years and previously worked for the Birmingham Bulls from 2017-2023.
Miller earned his B.S. in Exercise Science and Athletic Training from Troy University in 2015, before obtaining his master's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Alabama A&M's graduate program in 2017.
Previous Athletic Trainer of the Year Winners
2023-24 Kyle Sherrill, Fayetteville Marksmen and Cody Miller, Huntsville Havoc
2022-23 Kyle Sherrill, Fayetteville Marksmen
2021-22 Cynthia West, Macon Mayhem
2020-21 award not presented
2019-20 Max Finley, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 Lisa Connelly, Macon Mayhem
2017-18 Jen Lorenzo, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2016-17 Adam Norman, Columbus Cottonmouths
2015-16 Rick Hanlon, Mississippi RiverKings
2014-15 Michelle Novak, Peoria Rivermen
The SPHL will announce the Broadcaster of the Year award on Tuesday.
