Huntsville's Cody Miller Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

April 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Cody Miller of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the 2024-2025 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year.

The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Now in his second season with the Havoc, Miller, a native of Cullman, AL, has been a certified Athletic Trainer for 11 years and previously worked for the Birmingham Bulls from 2017-2023.

Miller earned his B.S. in Exercise Science and Athletic Training from Troy University in 2015, before obtaining his master's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Alabama A&M's graduate program in 2017.

Previous Athletic Trainer of the Year Winners

2023-24 Kyle Sherrill, Fayetteville Marksmen and Cody Miller, Huntsville Havoc

2022-23 Kyle Sherrill, Fayetteville Marksmen

2021-22 Cynthia West, Macon Mayhem

2020-21 award not presented

2019-20 Max Finley, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 Lisa Connelly, Macon Mayhem

2017-18 Jen Lorenzo, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2016-17 Adam Norman, Columbus Cottonmouths

2015-16 Rick Hanlon, Mississippi RiverKings

2014-15 Michelle Novak, Peoria Rivermen

The SPHL will announce the Broadcaster of the Year award on Tuesday.

