Huntsville's Kyle Harden Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Kyle Harden of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the 2024-2025 SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year.

The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Originally from Memphis, TN, Harden played junior hockey in the NA3HL for the Louisiana Drillers before starting his equipment management career in 2018-19 with the Amarillo Bulls of the NAHL. In 2021-22, he served as equipment manager for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts before joining the Havoc in the same position for the 2023-24 season.

Previous Equipment Manager of the Year Winners

2023-24 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 Jim Chesnut, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2021-22 Josh Eaves, Quad City Storm

2020-21 award not presented

2019-20 Brian McQueen, Knoxville Ice Bears

2018-19 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Mark Riepe, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 Matt Schwegmann, Peoria Rivermen

2015-16 Jim Chesnut, Mississippi RiverKings

2014-15 Andrew Cohen, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 Michael Slayton, Columbus Cottonmouths

2012-13 Mark Williamson, Knoxville Ice Bears

2011-12 Patrick Stevens, Mississippi RiverKings

2010-11 Jeff Adams, Columbus Cottonmouths

