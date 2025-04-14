Huntsville's Kyle Harden Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year
April 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Kyle Harden of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the 2024-2025 SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year.
The winner was selected by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.
Originally from Memphis, TN, Harden played junior hockey in the NA3HL for the Louisiana Drillers before starting his equipment management career in 2018-19 with the Amarillo Bulls of the NAHL. In 2021-22, he served as equipment manager for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts before joining the Havoc in the same position for the 2023-24 season.
Previous Equipment Manager of the Year Winners
2023-24 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 Jim Chesnut, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2021-22 Josh Eaves, Quad City Storm
2020-21 award not presented
2019-20 Brian McQueen, Knoxville Ice Bears
2018-19 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 Mark Riepe, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 Matt Schwegmann, Peoria Rivermen
2015-16 Jim Chesnut, Mississippi RiverKings
2014-15 Andrew Cohen, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 Michael Slayton, Columbus Cottonmouths
2012-13 Mark Williamson, Knoxville Ice Bears
2011-12 Patrick Stevens, Mississippi RiverKings
2010-11 Jeff Adams, Columbus Cottonmouths
The SPHL will announce the Athletic Trainer of the Year award later this afternoon.
