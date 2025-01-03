Mayhem Lose Tight One in Knoxville

January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(KNOXVILLE, Tenn.) -The Mayhem failed to start off 2025 with a win as they couldn't retake the lead from the Knoxville Ice Bears, losing 3-2.

The Mayhem dominated the first period, controlling the pace of play with one of their strongest forechecking periods of the year. Jake Goldowski was able to score the first goal of the new calendar year via a ricochet off of Knoxville's Dalton Skelly's stick at 11:58. Goldowski's goal was his fourth in the last three games, and he's scored the game's opening goal in each of the Mayhem's last three contests. Late in the period, Tyler Williams of the Ice Bears had a wide open net, but a sprawling block by Jarret Kup kept the Mayhem in the lead heading into the intermission.

Nearly seven minutes into the second period, McKinney tied it up for the Ice Bears 1-1. Late in the period, Skelly put another puck in the net, but this time it was past Brkin, and it gave the Ice Bears their first lead of the night. After outshooting Knoxville 18-9 in the first, the Mayhem were outshot by the same margin in the second period.

The Mayhem got off to a quick start as both teams returned from their lockers rooms, as just half a minute into the period, Conor Witherspoon snuck one past Stephen Mundinger to even the score at two. As the game came down to the wire, both goaltenders traded spectacular saves, similar to Tuesday night's win over Pensacola. After a grade-A save by Mundinger, McKinney scored his second goal of the night on an ensuing breakaway regaining the lead for Knoxville. The Mayhem tried to tie it up again but fell on the road, 3-2.

The Mayhem continue their weekend in Knoxville facing off against the Ice Bears Saturday night at 7:05pm. They will return back to the Macon Coliseum on Friday, January 10 at 7 pm to challenge the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Wizardry Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.