Mayhem Sign Rookie Forward Stefan Miklakos

April 2, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed rookie forward Stefan Miklakos ahead of the final two games of the season.

Miklakos, 25, from Pelham, N.Y., comes to Macon after completing his collegiate career at NCAA division-III SUNY-Geneseo this spring.

In his four years at SUNY-Geneseo, he scored 60 points (31 g, 29 a) in 98 games. His career best season came in 2022-23, when he led the team in goals with 15, and recorded 24 total points in 26 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Miklakos spent time in the NAHL with the Lone Star Brahmas in parts of two seasons before finishing his junior career with the Connecticut Jr. Rangers (NCDC).

Miklakos and the rest of the Mayhem complete the season at home this weekend against the Huntsville Havoc, with Golf Night and Mac's Birthday Bash on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

