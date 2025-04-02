As Cool as 'Stevie Cool' - A Stephen Alvo Story

Stephen Alvo doesn't need to be the loudest guy in the room to make an impact - teammates will tell you that much. His game speaks for itself; calm, calculated, and confident. On and off the ice, the defenseman has solidified himself as one of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs' most reliable presences over the past few years since joining the organization. And in his third season with the team, his influence has never been greater.

Alvo backchecks during a game against Huntsville on December 27, 2024. The five-foot-eleven defenseman has had a great year, ranking fourth among SPHL defensemen in points despite missing nine games due to injury. (Photo Credit: Michele Hancock)

Alvo's road to Roanoke wasn't a straight path. After beginning his pro career overseas in Slovakia, Alvo's first opportunity in the SPHL came with Birmingham, where Alvo found himself on a struggling squad that would fail to make the postseason. Alvo was waived late in the season, making him a free agent entering into the 2022-2023 campaign. Then came the move to the Star City during the summer of 2022. From the start, Alvo felt this was clearly different.

"It was a pretty nice change of pace to come into a locker room that had a really good culture," Alvo said. "There were veterans who set a great example. Coming to a team that had made the finals the year before, with a bunch of guys who were hungry to get over the hump, made it a lot easier for me to step in and feel comfortable."

That season, Alvo wasn't just comfortable - he thrived. The Toronto native became a crucial piece of the Dawgs' defensive group, playing a key role in the team's first-ever President's Cup championship by leading all SPHL blue-liners for points (nine in eight games) during the postseason while ranking second for plus/minus rating (plus-seven).

"Alvo just seemed to thrive more when the pressure mounted higher," said media relations manager/broadcaster Mitch Stewart. "In that postseason, he took his game to new heights in each round. He played such a big role in pushing the team over the championship hump that year."

After returning from that championship team for the 2023-2024 season, Alvo's experience on the ice and comfortability in the room off the ice saw the 28-year-old's role continue to grow within the locker room. After falling just short of playing for the President's Cup last year, Alvo and his teammates returned this year with a renewed hunger to reclaim the league title.

Alvo has always been a clutch player in Roanoke. On his way leading all defenseman in points during the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs, Alvo would set up the rush that sprung Mac Jansen's legendary game-winning overtime goal that gave Roanoke its first-ever SPHL title. (Photo Credit: Keith Lucas)

By now, Alvo is one of the team's veterans. He may not wear a letter, but his impact is undeniable.

"If I had to say, I'm one of the veteran leaders," he said. "Obviously, not one of the captains - those guys are in a category of their own - but just below them, there's myself and four or five other guys who have been here for a couple of years. (Brendan) Pepe, C.J. (Valerian), Marty (Bryce Martin). We do a good job of taking the younger guys under our wing, setting the example, and being approachable."

Dawgs' assistant coach Nick DeVito, who played with Alvo during the 2023 President's Cup run, sees Alvo's leadership in the way he can guide younger players and show them how to play with confidence. "Something that we preach and want to do is making plays after feeling pressure," DeVito said. "Alvo is able to do that both by showing and then also talking through those situations with newer players."

"He's (Alvo) so slippery when he's forced to make a play in a tough spot," Stewart said. "Whether he's dodging the forecheck in his own zone or holding in a puck while working at the offensive blue line, Alvo just finds ways to keep plays alive for this team. After his first month or two, I started just calling him 'Stevie Cool' because of it. Whether it's what he's doing to play a composed game on the ice or being that steadying force in the room, he plays such a big part for this group."

For defensemen like Alvo's common blue line partner Billy Roche and long-time teammate Pepe, that leadership has made all the difference.

"My first weekend after college, Stevie and his now-fiancée were my roommates," Roche recalled. "They made me feel comfortable and at home right away. Ever since then, he's been a great friend and role model. He took me under his wing immediately."

Pepe echoed those sentiments, recalling how even small details - like Alvo's powerful one-timer - became teaching moments in Pepe's early days with the Dawgs. "I still have a video on my phone from my first few weeks here," Pepe said. "I remember just studying his shot, thinking, 'I want to learn how to do that.' I still go back and watch it whenever I want to critique my own."

Alvo always seems to show up in the clutch - this tying goal late in the third period of Game Two helped salvage a comeback win for the Dawgs over the Quad City Storm in the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs. (Photo Credit: Paula Greenway)

Alvo's presence goes beyond what he does with his stick. Roche describes him as the ultimate 'blue-collar guy' who plays with a chip on his shoulder. Pepe, meanwhile, credits Alvo's energy for lifting the entire team.

"If I come into the rink feeling a little gloomy or bad about my game, just seeing him with a big smile on his face in the locker room changes everything," Pepe said. "His highs have been really high this season, but even when he was on IR, he still showed up every day with a great attitude. That kind of presence rubs off on everyone."

And then there's his dog, Lemon - his beloved golden retriever, who has become something of a team mascot. "He always brings her around the boys," Roche laughed. "He's just a great guy to be around."

Standing at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Alvo isn't close to the biggest defenseman on the ice for the Dawgs. But what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his hockey IQ and skill.

"I don't think I'm a player that plays extremely physical. I'm not extremely fast," Alvo admitted. "I rely on my IQ to be in the right spots, and I think I have a really good stick when it comes to breaking up plays and knocking down pucks. This year, I've really tried to work on my skating, so even though I'm undersized, I'm finding ways to be effective."

It's a unique style, one influenced by his background in ball hockey before making the switch to ice. Alvo's hand-eye coordination is elite, and he sees the game in a way few others do.

Assistant coach Nick DeVito emphasized how Alvo's ball hockey experience has translated onto the ice. "His shot is actually pretty fantastic," DeVito said. "He's played a lot of ball hockey over the summers once our season wraps up, and I think it's translated a bit on the ice. He's also very, very good at two-on-ones - taking two-on-ones as a defenseman. He has a very, very good stick on pucks, so it's great to have him back there in those spots."

"He may not look like the most athletic guy off the ice," Pepe said, "but Stevie's an athletic freak on the ice. He makes a lot of huge plays for us."

With the postseason drawing closer, Alvo has his sights set on one thing - bringing another championship to Roanoke.

"The goal is to maintain a top-three seed, we want to at least secure home ice for the first round," said Alvo back in February. "Most importantly, we just want to make sure the team is as healthy and ready as possible for a playoff run because winning another championship is priority number one."

For Alvo, it's not about individual accolades. He's taken a step this season, establishing himself as one of the best defensemen in the league, and will likely earn consideration for an All-SPHL nomination. But that's not where the focus lies for the man who has adopted the moniker 'Stevie Cool' after his continued composure throughout his time for Roanoke.

"The minute you get too high on yourself is the minute something knocks you back down to earth," he said. "I've grown every year, and I think I've taken a step, but I don't spend too much time thinking about it. I just want to help the team win."

DeVito, now behind the bench, still shares the same championship aspirations with his former teammate. "You always have fond memories of everybody you won a championship with," DeVito said. "Alvo has always been one of my close friends since we started playing together, so winning that with him was awesome. He brings that calming presence in the room and on the ice that makes him even more fun to play with for these guys. Now, we're looking for him and the other experienced parts of this core to go back and do it again."

The Dawgs have their eyes on one thing, and one thing only - taking back the President's Cup. And with Alvo steadying the vibes with his great plays paired with his calm, cool, and confident demeanor, they might just get there again.

