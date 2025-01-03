McKinney's Two Goals Push Ice Bears Past Mayhem 3-2

January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Dawson McKinney on game night

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears' Dawson McKinney on game night(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Dawson McKinney put Knoxville ahead for good with his second goal of the night midway through the third period, Stephen Mundinger made 39 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears held off the Macon Mayhem 3-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

After Mundinger slid across the crease to block a quick shot by Trent Grimshaw, the puck was taken by the Mayhem out to the perimeter. A pass into the slot was stolen by Daryk Dubé-Plouffe. He led McKinney up the ice on a breakaway where he buried his second goal of the night at 9:12 to break a 2-2 tie and put Knoxville in front for good.

Mundinger stopped Conor Witherspoon's attempt from the right circle and managed to block the follow-up attempt from Hugo Koch on the opposite side after the rebound came off his pad. Moments later he corralled a close-range shot by Tao Ishizuka.

Jake Goldowski was credited with the only goal of the first period when his cross-ice pass from the left end line was inadvertently deflected by Dalton Skelly's stick and into the Knoxville net at 11:58.

McKinney tied the game for Knoxville in the second period when Jason Brancheau carried the puck behind the net and emerged by the right side of the crease. He slid the puck through the blue paint to McKinney, who put it on net for his fourth goal in four games.

Macon threatened to retake the lead halfway through the second, but Mundinger kept the game tied by stopping a one-timer by Nicholas Aromatario from the right circle and denying a breakaway chance from Grimshaw in front of the crease.

Dalton Skelly gave the Ice Bears their first lead of the night with a goal from the left point at 17:21. Cam Tobey and Mike Egan worked the puck along the left-wing boards back to the perimeter where Skelly lifted an attempt over Bailey Brkin to put Knoxville in front at the second intermission.

Conor Witherspoon tied the game just 30 seconds into the third off a crossing pass from Nick Favaro.

The two teams will square off again at the Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.