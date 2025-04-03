Rivermen Sign Brian Scoville; Anderson Placed on Team Suspension

April 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed rookie defenseman Brian Scoville ahead of their final weekend of the regular season against the Quad City Storm.

Scoville, a native of Agawam, MA, will make his professional hockey debut this weekend for Peoria following four years at Utica University and one season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville playing college hockey at the NCAA Division III and Division I, respectively. After one year playing for Alabama-Huntsville, Scoville earned 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists). Scoville transferred to Utica University, where he spent the next four seasons. Scoville netted 90 points (18 goals, 72 assists) in 119 games.

In addition to the signing of Scoville, Rivermen forward Fletcher Anderson has been placed on team suspension and Anderson has elected to return to college.

Scoville and the Rivermen will take on the Quad City Storm for a home-and-home weekend (Friday, April 4 in Moline, Saturday, April 5 in Peoria) to close the regular season before both teams advance to the playoffs. Because Scoville is a rookie, under SPHL rules, he can play with the Rivermen in the postseason despite falling short of the five-game threshold.

