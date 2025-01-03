Houston Dash Announces Fabrice Gautrat as Head Coach

January 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash today announced Fabrice Gautrat (FAH-breece GUH-traw) as the team's new head coach. Gautrat brings extensive NWSL playoff experience and more than 15 years of coaching experience at the professional and youth levels. The search for the sixth head coach in team history was led by the President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano, with support from Interim General Manager, Erik Ustruck, and Club ownership.

"Throughout our search it was evident that Fabrice would be an excellent fit to lead our team as the next head coach. He has empowered players across the league over the last five years to win trophies and achieve sustained success," Hucles Mangano said. "His devotion to the game and the development of our players will be critical to the transformation we envision for the Dash. We are thrilled to welcome him to Houston and look forward to what he brings to the organization in the upcoming season and for years to come."

Gautrat joins the Dash following two seasons with the North Carolina Courage as an assistant coach. The 37-year-old helped North Carolina reach the postseason in back-to-back campaigns and win the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup. The team also reached the semifinals of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The Santa Clarita, Calif. native began his NWSL coaching career with the Chicago Stars in 2020 as an assistant coach. The team reached the final of the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup in 2020 and qualified for the postseason in back-to-back seasons following the return of league play in 2021. Gautrat also helped the team reach the 2021 NWSL Championship.

"I am incredibly excited and honored to be named the next head coach of the Houston Dash. From the very beginning of the process, there was a clear alignment of vision and values in my conversations with Angela and club leadership. Their commitment to building a strong culture as the foundation for excellence on and off the field really resonated with me," Gautrat said. "I look forward to working with the club to build something special that the city of Houston can take great pride in. Together, we will work to make the Dash a consistent contender in the NWSL."

Gautrat brings extensive youth coaching experience following his time with Chicago FC United in Illinois, where he served as the academy director and led the transformation of the club into a nationally ranked program with multiple playoff appearances. He joined the club in 2018 as the head coach of the U-14 and U-19 teams and left in February 2022 to join the Chicago Stars full-time. During his time with FC United he also joined the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team camp in June 2019.

His experience includes a stint in France with Olympique Lyonnais in 2018 as an assistant coach for the U-19 women's and U-16 boy's squads. He also served as the director of coaching and academy director for Rush Soccer from 2015-2017 in Georgia. Gautrat began his coaching career at the prep level in 2008 in France and held various roles at Flintridge Prep and FC Golden State from 2010-2014.

Gautrat played professional soccer in the United States and France. He began his professional career in 2011 when he moved to France to play for UJA Maccabi. He played as a defender throughout his career and returned to the United States in 2014 to sign with the Orange County Blues. He finished his professional career in 2015 with the Atlanta Silverbacks of the NASL.

At the collegiate level, Gautrat played for the University of San Diego and The Master's University in Los Angeles. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology and physical education plus a Master of Science in sport and fitness administration. Gautrat also holds the United States Soccer Federation A License, UEFA B License and speaks four languages (English, French, Spanish and Portuguese).

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.