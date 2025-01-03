San Diego Wave FC and Midfielder Emily Van Egmond Mutually Agree to Part Ways

January 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and midfielder Emily van Egmond have agreed to mutually terminate her contract with the Club.

"Emily has been a true professional both on and off the field with the Club," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are grateful for everything she has given to the team and wish her all the best in her future."

Van Egmond, 31, was acquired ahead of the Wave's inaugural season in a trade with Orlando Pride. In three seasons with San Diego, the Australian international has made 70 appearances (58 starts) across all competitions, while adding two goals and two assists.

