Defender Arin Wright Re-Signs with Racing Louisville

January 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville defender Arin Wright

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville defender Arin Wright(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Kentucky native Arin Wright is staying home, signing a new contract with Racing Louisville after emerging as one of the club's veteran leaders this past year.

Wright and Racing agreed to a two-year deal with an option for the 2027 season that will automatically trigger should specific benchmarks be reached. She became a free agent at the conclusion of this past season.

The 31-year-old defender made 22 appearances over the 2024 season, her first with Racing after spending the first eight years of her professional career with Chicago.

"One year simply wasn't enough," Wright said. "I'm beyond thrilled to re-sign with Racing Louisville FC! The bonds I've forged with my teammates and staff in this past year are truly special, and I can't wait to deepen those connections on and off the field. This team, united by an unwavering commitment to excellence and a relentless spirit, is built for a championship run. I have the utmost faith in us, and I am eager to contribute to that success in the coming years. The icing on the cake? Getting to do what I love in the state I grew up in. There's no limit to what we can achieve together - let's bring a championship to the Bluegrass!"

"We are glad to have Arin back with us," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "She has been a steady defender for us and brings so much experience to our group. And, of course, she has the wonderful local connection to our club, city and state."

Starting 21 times for Racing in 2024, Wright helped Racing post five shutouts, ranking second on the team in interceptions, third in blocks and sixth in aerial duel wins. Primarily a fullback in her time with Chicago, Wright transitioned to center back with Louisville, starting 17 games there.

Wright's gives Racing coach Bev Yanez her 10th returning starter from last season and significant experience along the back line. She joins Elli Pikkujämsä, who is rehabilitating a season-ending knee injury, as well as Ángela Barón and Ellie Jean as the team's returning center backs.

Wright, who grew up in Wilmore, Kentucky, outside of Lexington, is a member of the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame and was Kentucky Miss Soccer and a prep All-American as a star at West Jessamine High.

Chicago picked Wright - née Gilliland - eighth overall in the 2015 NWSL Draft after she was twice named a finalist for the Mac Hermann Trophy, which is given to college soccer's national player of the year. With the Red Stars, now known as the Stars, Wright earned two NWSL Best XI honors and was a 2016 NWSL Defender of the Year finalist. She reached two NWSL championship matches with Chicago, starting the 2021 final at Lynn Family Stadium.

In total, Wright finished her Chicago career with three goals and 13 assists in 164 appearances across all competitions, leaving as the club's all-time leader in games started, with 143.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.