Lions Acquire 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen in Trade with Argonauts

January 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced this morning the team has acquired American offensive lineman Dejon Allen in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts.

In return, the Lions send National linebacker Ryder Varga and our round two selection in the 2026 CFL Draft to Toronto.

"In order for our team to take the next step, improving the offensive line was something that was a priority for us," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"Adding a talent like Dejon immediately improves our run and pass game while also adding grit and toughness to our identity. He's a special player at a premier position and we're proud to have him."

Allen (6'2 300 lbs)- an All-CFL selection the last two seasons, East Division All-CFL recipient three years in a row and two-time Grey Cup champion, Allen suited up in 63 regular season games with the Boatmen from 2021-24 while seeing action at both left and right tackle.

Following a 2023 season where he allowed a CFL-low 11 quarterback pressures on 499 pass block situations and the Argonauts gave up the lowest sack total, Allen won the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

The 30-year-old native of Los Angeles suited up in 50 games with 49 starts at the University of Hawaii from 2014-17. Allen was a two-time offensive MVP for the Rainbow Warriors, allowing just one sack in his time with the program.

He signed with the Chicago Bears as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and was waived by the team in May 2019 before a brief training camp stint in Green Bay. Allen spent 2020 in the XFL with both the St. Louis BattleHawks and New York Guardians and moved north to the Argonauts before the 2021 campaign.

