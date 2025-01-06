Argonauts Agree to Trade with B.C. Lions

January 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has traded American OL Dejon Allen for Canadian LB Ryder Varga and the Lion's second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft.

"We appreciate the hard work and sacrifices Dejon and his family have made for us to win two Grey Cup championships together," said Argos Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "He was a big part of our success over the past four seasons. We wish him all the best in the future"

Varga (6'3/225lbs) played 18 games with the Leos in 2024 tallying 73 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and four knockdowns. The Regina native was drafted by B.C. in 2022 in the third round (29th overall) but returned to school that year. Varga would suit up for the Lions in 2023 playing in all 18 games recording nine defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, and one sack. The 25-year-old attended the University of Regina (2018-2022) playing in 30 games and tallying 128.5 tackles, 20.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks,s and four forced fumbles. He was named First Team All-Canadian and Canada West Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022 as well as a Canada West All-Star twice (2021-2022).

