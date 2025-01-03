Pro Volleyball Federation Announces Extensive and Expanded National Broadcast Schedule

With the highly anticipated second season about to begin, Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced the extensive schedule of nationally broadcast matches airing on CBS and FOX Sports outlets.

The action begins with on January 9, when the San Diego Mojo takes on the Orlando Valkyries in the season-opener, airing on FS2. During the first 11 days of the regular season, fans can see head-to-head action in four nationally broadcast matches, showcasing seven of PVF's eight teams.

In total, 24 regular season matches are scheduled for CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, or FS2. The first All-Star Match in PVF history will also be shown on CBS. The event will be the first professional volleyball match aired on CBS's over-the-air network, marking a significant milestone for the league and the sport.

PVF has been rapidly expanding its network of national broadcast partners, with additional nationally televised matches to be announced in the coming days. With a robust network of broadcasters, PVF is poised to bring more eyes to the sport in 2025 than any other professional volleyball league. Fans can look forward to thrilling matchups on each network.

For updates on PVF's schedule, partnerships, and exclusive and original content, visit ProVolleyball.com.

2025 CBS / FOX BROADCAST SCHEDULE

(As of January 3, subject to change)

Date Match Network Time

Thursday, January 9 San Diego at Orlando FS2 7 pm ET

Sunday, January 12 Omaha at Grand Rapids FS1 6 pm ET

Saturday, January 18 Indy at Columbus (delay broadcast at 10:30 pm) CBSSN 7 pm ET

Sunday, January 19 Grand Rapids at Atlanta FS1 6 pm ET

Sunday, January 26 Vegas at Orlando FS1 6 pm ET

Sunday, February 2 Columbus at Indy FS2 6 pm ET

Saturday, February 8 Indy at Orlando FS2 7 pm ET

Sunday, February 16 Indy at Atlanta CBSSN 6 pm ET

Saturday, February 22 PVF All-Star Match (Fishers Event Center) CBS 1:30 pm ET

Thursday, February 27 Vegas at Indy FS2 8 pm ET

Sunday, March 2 Grand Rapids at Vegas CBSSN 6 pm ET

Sunday, March 9 Columbus at Orlando CBSSN 6 pm ET

Saturday, March 22 Indy at Omaha FS1 7 pm ET

Sunday, March 23 Atlanta at Columbus CBSSN 1 pm ET

Sunday, March 30 San Diego at Vegas FS2 10 pm ET

Saturday, April 5 Vegas at Grand Rapids CBSSN 7 pm ET

Sunday, April 13 Columbus at Vegas FS2 7 pm ET

Saturday, April 26 Grand Rapids at Atlanta FS2 8 pm ET

Sunday, April 27 Columbus at Orlando CBSSN 6 pm ET

Friday, May 2 Omaha at Grand Rapids FS2 7 pm ET

Sunday, May 4 Columbus at Vegas CBSSN 9 pm ET

Friday, May 9 PVF Championship Semifinal Match 1 CBSSN TBD

Friday, May 9 PVF Championship Semifinal Match 2 CBSSN TBD

Sunday, May 11 PVF Championship Final CBSSN TBD

