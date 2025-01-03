Supernovas Set for Three National Broadcasts in 2025

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, will play two matches on FS1 and one on FS2 as part of the Pro Volleyball Federation's expanded national broadcast schedule for the 2025 season.

The Supernovas will be featured in the first-ever PVF match televised on FS1 in a rematch of the 2024 PVF Championship when Omaha travels to take on the Grand Rapids Rise in the first road contest of the season. First serve is set for 5 p.m. CST at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids.

FS1 viewers will have the opportunity to see the Supernovas and it's world-leading attendance at the CHI Health Center when Omaha hosts the PVF's newest franchise, the Indy Ignite, for a Saturday night showdown at 6 p.m. CST.

The Supernovas return to Grand Rapids in the penultimate match of the regular season on Friday, May 2, which will be shown on FS2. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.

In total, 24 regular season matches are scheduled for CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1 or FS2. The first All-Star Match in PVF history will also be shown on CBS. The event will be the first professional volleyball match aired on CBS's over-the-air network.

Additional broadcast announcements, both national and local, will be revealed at a later date.

