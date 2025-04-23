Supernovas Host "Volleyball After Dark" Doubleheader and Fan Appreciation Match to Cap 2025 Home Schedule

OMAHA, Neb. - The first place and postseason-bound Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball champions, wrap up their 2025 home schedule with two matches on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center on Friday, April 25 at 8 p.m. CDT against the Columbus Fury, and Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. CDT versus the Vegas Thrill.

Friday's match, presented by Core Power, features a special "Volleyball After Dark" doubleheader as Creighton and Omaha volleyball square off in a spring match beginning at 5 p.m. Fans with tickets to the Supernovas match will receive access to the Creighton-Omaha match with the same seating location for both contests. Please note that re-entry will not be permitted between events. Following the spring match, the Bluejays and Mavericks will host an autograph session above sections 127-129 until 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Fan Appreciation match and 2025 home finale is sponsored by Smith Pauley.

Both matches will be broadcast statewide on News Channel Nebraska and streamed on the PVF YouTube Channel. They can also both be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Columbus enters the penultimate weekend of the season in last place and officially eliminated from playoff contention. However, the Fury are playing some of their best volleyball of the year following the addition of 2024 PVF Setter of the Year Nootsara Tomkom. Columbus has won three of its last four matches, with a straight-set loss to Orlando last Friday snapping a three-match winning streak. Tomkom has been a spark, averaging 9.21 assists and 2.36 digs per set during that stretch, while the Fury have posted a hitting percentage above their season average in three of those four contests.

Vegas, meanwhile, will face the San Diego Mojo for the second straight match on Friday before heading to Omaha. The Thrill are limping down the stretch, having lost six of their last seven matches. After leading the PVF with a 7-2 record as of February 7, Vegas has gone just 2-13 since-picking up wins only against Grand Rapids on March 20 and an upset over Indy on April 17. Despite the team's slide, outside hitter Hannah Maddux continues her breakout season. The South Alabama product leads Vegas in most major statistical categories and ranks fourth in the league in points and fifth in kills.

The Supernovas enter its last weekend at home aiming to bounce back from a humbling 3-0 loss to Atlanta last Saturday in a battle of the top two teams in the PVF. The race for the No. 1 postseason seed remains tight, with the Vibe just half a game behind Omaha in the league standings.

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (17-7) vs. Columbus Fury (8-16)

When: Friday, April 25 at 8 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: News Channel Nebraska / PVF YouTube | Broadcast Crew: John Baylor (PxP), Nancy Metcalf (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP)

Match Notes

Season Series: Omaha leads 3-0 | Fourth of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 6-1 (March 5, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha).

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (17-7) vs. Vegas Thrill (9-15)

When: Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: News Channel Nebraska / PVF YouTube | Broadcast Crew: John Baylor (PxP), Nancy Metcalf (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP)

Match Notes

Season Series: Omaha leads 2-1 | Fourth of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 5-2 (April 10, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 Omaha).

Supernovas-Fury Connections

Supernovas Reagan Cooper & Kaitlyn Hord face their former franchise after playing for the Fury in the inaugural 2024 PVF season.

A batch of Puerto Ricans will take the court on Friday, which also extends to the Fury coaching staff. Omaha's Valentín-Anderson and Vazquez Gomez played with the Fury's Paula Cerame and Wilma Rivera on the Puerto Rico National Team. Columbus middle blocker Janice Leao heralds from P.R.,but she's never played for the national team.

Plus, Fury head coach Ángel Pérez coached against most of those players in the Puerto Rico league when he was with Changas de Naranjito (2016-'17) and Pinkin de Corozal (2019-'23)

Valentín-Anderson and Rivera were teammates for the 2021-'22 Puerto Rico league season as part of Valencianas de Juncos. Omaha's setter also spent time as teammates with Fury OH Megan Lush on Leonas de Ponce in the 2015-'16 season.

Fury opposite Morgan Lewis spent four seasons (2019-'22) with Nuneviller at Oregon.

Columbus outside hitter Jill Gillen was originally drafted by the Supernovas at No. 8 overall in the 2023 PVF Draft, but she was immediately traded to Orlando.

Supernovas-Thrill Connections

Three members of Omaha's 2024 championship-winning team return to Omaha. Libero Kendall White, middle blocker Sophie Davis and outside hitter Allison Mayfield take on the Supernovas after winning the inaugural PVF title last season. White was the starting libero for Omaha while both Davis and Mayfield came off the bench. Davis made the Supernovas 2025 Training Camp roster but was waived before getting picked up by Vegas.

Mayfield goes way back with Omaha head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn, who was an assistant coach for Kansas in 2011 when Mayfield was a senior.

Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller reunites with former Oregon teammate and Thrill opposite Willow Johnson (2018, 2019).

Supernovas setter Mac Podraza spent her final season of college at Penn State where she crossed paths with Thrill rookie Camryn Hannah in 2023. Omaha's Kaitlyn Hord was teammates with White in 2018 and 2019 as Penn State reached a pair of NCAA Regional Finals.

Omaha's Phoebe Awoleye and the Thrill's Mary Shroll spent their 2022 college season together as teammates at Loyola Marymount.

Vegas middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk was a senior in 2019 at Pittsburgh when Supernovas outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez joined the Panthers as a freshman for their lone season together.

Postseason Bound!

The Supernovas became the first team in the league to punch their ticket to the 2025 PVF Championship in Vegas following Omaha's win over the Thrill and Orlando beating Grand Rapids on 4/10.

The first-place Supernovas will defend its title in the PVF Semifinals on May 9 before the Championship "Match for a Million" on May 11 at Lee's Family Forum in Vegas.

The Supernovas (17-7) overtook the 2024 Atlanta Vibe to become the fastest team in PVF history to secure a playoff spot. Atlanta did so with 79% of the season complete while Omaha secured its ticket with 75% of the 2025 season finished.

Stars Don't Stay Down

The Supernovas have been the most consistent team through the first two seasons of the PVF, suffering a multi-match winning streak only once through 50 all-time matches. That only losing streak occurred earlier this season with back-to-back losses to Vegas and San Diego on Jan. 17 and 19. Since starting 2-2 after that weekend, Omaha is 15-5. In fact, the Supernovas are 12-1 all-time in matches after losses. That includes a 5-1 mark this season.

Milestones to Watch

K. Hord: 3 blocks away from becoming Omaha's all-time blocks leader.

B. Nuneviller: Needs 2 digs for 600 in her Supernovas career. 9 points from 700 with Omaha.

R. Cooper: 10 points away from reaching 250 on the season.

C. Gómez: Needs 8 digs to reach 350 for the season.

Nuneviller & Hord Make PVF History

Nuneviller eclipsed the 500-kill mark in her Supernovas career on 3/13 at Indy and now sits with a total of 633 kills in her two seasons with Omaha. With 18 digs on 3/15 versus the Valkyries, she became the first player in PVF history to achieve 500 kills and 500 digs. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord became the third player in PVF history to reach 100 career blocks with four stuffs against Indy on 3/22. Plus, with a solo block in the first set against San Diego on April 12, Hord broke the PVF single-season blocks record, surpassing the previous mark of 70 set by former Omaha middle blocker Hristina Vuchkova during the Supernovas' 2024 championship-winning campaign. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson also reached a milestone against Indy, recording her 1,000th career assist with the franchise. Her Omaha career total stands at 1,237.

A"Nune"ther Level

After averaging over 12 kills and digs per match last season, Nuneviller has raised her game for the 2025 season.

Nuneviller enters Friday third in the PVF in kills per set (3.80), fourth in kills (327), and fourth in total points (356).

The Chandler, Arizona native is one of only five players in the league this season to record 20+ kills and 15+ digs in a match. That was on opening night when she poured in 22 kills and 17 digs while hitting .340.

The Oregon product has been averaging 13.6 kills and 12.3 digs per match through 24 contests this season.

Nuneviller put up another solid performance in the loss to Atlanta last Saturday with an 11-kill, 11-dig double-double for her 15th on the season, which is second among PVF attackers.

Hording the Net

Hord has been one of the premier blockers in the PVF during the 2025 season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion is second in the league in total blocks (74) and ranks fourth in blocks per set with a 0.87 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Atlanta Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. She is also one of five players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits fourth in hitting percentage with a .333 clip through 237 attacks with 95 kills and only 16 errors, which is fewest among middle blockers.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas currently sit third in the PVF in digs per set (16.76) and seventh in total digs (1,333). However, Omaha has played the fewest number of sets in the league with 86.

Libero Camila Gómez leads that effort with a team-high 342 digs (2nd in PVF), which is also a Supernovas single-season franchise record. Plus, her 3.98 digs per set is second in the PVF. Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That total is tied for the second-most digs recorded in a single match in PVF history.

Nuneviller, who is a former libero, is second on the team behind her teammate with 294 digs (sixth in PVF) while her 3.42 per set is fourth in the league.

How Sweep It Is

The Supernovas have been the dominant team of the 2025 PVF season, racking up a league-leading nine sweeps. Omaha has swept opponents 15 times in franchise history while only being swept four times themselves. That total is one shy of tying the 2024 Atlanta Vibe for the most sweeps in a single season.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas are second in the league in opponent efficiency (.202). They've held opponents to a hitting percentage below .200 in 12 of the 24 matches this season.

The Supernovas are also one of the best blocking teams in the PVF with a 2.71 blocks per set mark, which is second in the league.

Omaha has recorded double-digit blocks in 13 of the 24 contests this season, including 59 in the last five contests, which is 11.8 per match.

