Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Vegas Thrill: April 25, 2025

April 23, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego hits the road for the final time during the regular season, facing Vegas on Friday before traveling to Indy on Sunday.

Game 25: San Diego Mojo (9-15) at Vegas Thrill (9-15)

San Diego and Vegas meet for the fourth and final time this season when the franchises play at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. The squads played a five-set thriller in their last matchup on Saturday with the Mojo coming away with the victory at home.

Series History: Vegas leads the series with a 4-3 record, but the Mojo hold a 2-1 advantage in Nevada and have won the last two overall.

Old Friends: Former San Diego players OPP Willow Johnson and OH Grace Loberg will face the Mojo for the fourth time this season. In 2024, Johnson was a PVF Player of the Week honoree with San Diego whose 2.79 kills per set and 3.09 points per set ranked fifth all-time among Mojo players.

Lo x ALZtogether: In the last meeting between the squads on Saturday, April 19, San Diego middle blocker Lauren Page pledged to donate $10 for every block the Mojo recorded to ALZtogether and Alzheimer's Association of San Diego to support Alzheimer's research and care. Page contributed $150 to the cause after the Mojo tallied 15 blocks in the match, the third-most this season and tied for the seventh-most in franchise history.

Tune-In

The game will broadcast live on Roku Channel.

Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo gave the home fans their money's worth last Saturday night, taking down the Vegas Thrill in five sets, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 19-25, 15-10, at Viejas Arena.

Opposite Yasmeen Bedart-Ghani was stellar in her third home match with the Mojo, leading the team with 20 points and earning her second double-double of the season with season highs of 17 kills and 12 digs. She collected three service aces in the match, equaling the San Diego single-match record, while also accounting for three blocks. In five matches with the Mojo, Bedart-Ghani has tallied eight aces, tied for the eighth-most in team history.

Middle blocker Ronika Stone posted three blocks on the night, bringing her season total to 65 to establish a new Mojo single-season record with four regular-season matches to play.

Rookie standout Maya Tabron had a match-high five blocks to go along with nine kills and 11 digs.

DaYeong Lee gathered her 12th double-double of the season, one shy of the San Diego record, with 48 assists and 13 digs, while Kendra Dahlke gathered her 10th of the season with 10 kills and 12 digs.

Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the last nine matches, scoring in double-digits in each contest, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the top nine in set averages for points (3.58/8th), kills (2.95/9th), blocks (0.48/9th) and digs (2.85/8th). Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking third total blocks (65) and fifth in blocks per set (0.68), while ranking in the top 10 in hitting efficiency (.296/9th) and kill percentage (40.4%/8th). Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke continues to be one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top eight in kills (278/7th), kills per set (3.39/8th), points (302/8th) and points per set (3.68/7th). Middle Blocker Regan Pittman is one of the best middles in the league,ranking second in the PVF with a blocks per set average of 0.90 per frame while her 54 total blocks are sixth. Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.74 digs per set with 340 total digs, the third-best marks in the PVF in both categories. San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, sitting second in the PVF with 16.97 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.61 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in 12 of the last 14 games, including 15 in an April 8 matchup against Atlanta and 17 blocks on April 12 against Omaha.

Vegas Thrill Outlook

In Saturday's loss to San Diego, Vegas was led by opposite hitter Lauren Jardine's match-high 21 kills, adding 10 digs and five blocks.

Setter Calry Graham put together 52 assists, 15 digs and three kills, while outside hitter Hannah Maddux added 12 kills, four digs and an assist. Outside hitter Adora Anae registered 11 kills and 20 digs on two service aces.

After starting the season with a PVF-leading 7-2 record, the Thrill have two of their last 17 games. Vegas is 5-6 at home this season but have fallen in their last five matches at Lee's Family Forum, including a four-set loss to the Mojo on March 30. Maddux ranks fourth in the PVF in scoring with 358 total points and 4.28 points per set. Her 309 kills are tied for fifth-most in the league, while her 3.68 kills per set rank third. Middle blocker Morgan Stout is fourth in the PVF in kill percentage with a mark of 43.3% and fifth in hitting percentage at .323, while setter Alisha Glass Childress is sixth in assists per set at 8.95 dishes per frame.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.