Rise Conclude Regular Season with Winning Wednesday and Fan Appreciation Night

Eleanor Holthaus greets Grand Rapids Rise teammates

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 vs. Orlando Valkyries

Winning Wednesday presented by McDonald's

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Winning Wednesday: Those who purchased a ticket for the Wednesday, March 5 match against the San Diego Mojo will receive a free ticket to this match against the Orlando Valkyries. Randomly selected fans in attendance will win Rise prizes.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Watch on The Roku Channel: This match will be televised on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is available on Roku televisions and streaming players, on the Roku mobile app, and on TheRokuChannel.com. You can also watch The Roku Channel on Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart televisions. This is the last of four Rise matches airing on The Roku Channel this season.

Friday, May 2, 2025 vs. Omaha Supernovas

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Celsius

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Hat Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Rise city connect hat.

Fan Appreciation Night: It's time to celebrate you, our amazing fans! Join us for a night filled with energy, giveaways, and special surprises as we say thank you for your incredible support and close out the 2025 regular season.

Family 4-Pack: Presented by Celsius for every weekend home match, get tickets for your whole family or friend group starting at just $88, plus a $10 food and beverage voucher with each ticket. You'll also receive a coupon to enjoy $2 off the purchase of 3 Celsius beverages at any J&H Family Store after the game. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Fox Sports 2 Broadcast: This match will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 2 (FS2), the 24-hour sports network is widely available through major cable and satellite providers, as well as popular streaming services such as YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. Additionally, you can stream FS2 live via the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports app by authenticating with your TV provider credentials.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

