PVF Announces Expanded National Broadcast Schedule

COLUMBUS, Oh. - With the highly anticipated second season about to begin, Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced the extensive schedule of nationally broadcast matches airing on CBS and FOX Sports outlets.

The action begins on January 9, when the San Diego Mojo takes on the Orlando Valkyries in the season-opener, airing on FS2. During the first 11 days of the regular season, fans can see head to-head action in four nationally broadcast matches, showcasing seven of PVF's eight teams.

In total, 24 regular season matches are scheduled for CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, or FS2. The first All-Star Match in PVF history will also be shown on CBS. The event will be the first professional volleyball match aired on CBS's over-the-air network, marking a significant milestone for the league and the sport.

PVF has been rapidly expanding its network of national broadcast partners, with additional nationally televised matches to be announced in the coming days. With a robust network of broadcasters, PVF is poised to bring more eyes to the sport in 2025 than any other professional volleyball league. Fans can look forward to thrilling matchups on each network.

