Rise Set for Title Rematch against Omaha in Home Opener

January 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 vs. Omaha Supernovas

Home Opener presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 5 p.m. for the general public, 4:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Giveaways: The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Rise T-shirt with 2,500 in adult sizes (XL) and 1,500 in youth sizes (youth large). The first 3,000 fans will receive a Rise schedule cling.

Sunday Funday: Enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 5-7 p.m.

Me + 3 Pack: Presented by Celsius, this package includes 4 (or more) match tickets with a $5 concession voucher for each ticket. A minimum of 4 tickets must be purchased, with packages starting at only $84. All concession vouchers must be picked up inside the arena at guest services located on the concourse behind section 104. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs in the north tunnel below section 101 for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Free Entry to the Women's Sports & Health Expo: All attendees of the Rise home opener will receive complimentary entry to the Women's Sports & Health Expo on Feb. 22, 2025, at DeVos Place. Join the Rise at the Expo for an insightful presentation about their mission and hands-on interactive experiences that celebrate opportunities for women and girls to excel in sports, fitness, and beyond. This partnership highlights the shared commitment of both organizations to making women's sports and wellness accessible to all.

Visit the Women's Sports & Health Expo table on the concourse at Van Andel Arena during the match to learn more about the event and claim your free ticket. To gain entry to the Expo, attendees must bring their ticket obtained at the Rise season opener and present it at the door on the day of the event.

Fox Sports 1 Broadcast: This match will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), marking the first time the Rise have been featured on the network. FS1, a 24-hour sports network, is widely available through major cable and satellite providers, as well as popular streaming services such as YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. Additionally, you can stream FS1 live via the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports app by authenticating with your TV provider credentials.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/season-ticket-membership or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

