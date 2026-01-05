Rise Begin 2026 Home Slate with Winning Wednesday on January 14

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 vs. Columbus Fury

Home Opener presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Giveaways: The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an LED rally towel, and 2,500 fans will receive a Rise magnet schedule at the exits after the match is completed.

Winning Wednesday: Every time the Rise win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance can redeem a free ticket to the next Wednesday match, which would be March 18 against the Dallas Pulse. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday match, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday match beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2026 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

*Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets *In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) *By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/seasontickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.







