San Diego Mojo, Scripps Clinic Renew Partnership for Third Season

Published on January 5, 2026

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of Major League Volleyball (MLV), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, today announced the renewal of its in-kind partnership with Scripps Clinic, which will continue to serve as the team's official health care partner for a third consecutive season.

Under the agreement, Scripps Clinic will again provide a range of medical services to Mojo athletes. A Scripps Clinic physician will be present at all Mojo regular-season and postseason home matches at Viejas Arena, ensuring immediate and expert care for players. Laika Nur, M.D ., a sports medicine specialist with Scripps Clinic, will return as head team physician and will work alongside an extended team of Scripps Clinic physicians, who will be available for consultations across a broad range of medical specialties.

As part of the partnership, Scripps Clinic will also have the opportunity to engage with the community through health and wellness education initiatives, including digital content, in-arena signage and feature articles.

"The San Diego Mojo are proud to renew our partnership with Scripps Clinic for a third season," said San Diego Mojo President Billy Johnson. "Our athletes compete at the highest level, and having access to world-class medical care is essential to supporting their performance and long-term health. We value Scripps Clinic's continued commitment to our team and our community."

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Scripps Health's orthopedics, cardiology and diabetes programs No. 1 in the San Diego region and recognized Scripps nationally across multiple specialties in its 2025 Best Hospitals list. Scripps Clinic and Scripps hospitals are widely recognized for excellence in sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, interventional pain management and the treatment of complex conditions. Scripps Clinic orthopedic physicians provide comprehensive musculoskeletal care, including diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries involving bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, cartilage, soft tissue and nerves.

"Scripps Clinic has a long history of providing outstanding medical care for athletes of all levels, from the pros to colleges to everyday folks enjoying all the activities San Diego has to offer," said James Bruffey, M.D ., chairman of the department of orthopedic surgery at Scripps Clinic. "I look forward to supporting this outstanding partnership, which was created two seasons ago by Dr. Nur and Dr. Steven Copp, medical director of the musculoskeletal service line at Scripps Health.

Scripps Clinic Medical Group includes more than 1,000 physicians and providers practicing across more than 60 areas of medicine and surgery. Its physicians are national leaders in clinical care, research and the development of innovative medical and surgical therapies.

"It's an honor to support the growth of women's professional sports in San Diego," said Dr. Nur. "By leveraging the multi-specialty expertise of Scripps Clinic, we are able to provide these world-class athletes integrated and elite care to support their health and well-being on and off the court."

2026 Season Information

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, with the Mojo opening on January 8 in Omaha before returning to Viejas Arena for a marquee Opening Night matchup against the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on January 11. Mojo fans can purchase single game tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







