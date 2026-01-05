Fury Finalize Opening Night Roster

January 5, 2026

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury made two roster changes leading into the opening week of the season, including the addition of MLV veteran libero/DS Kamaile Hiapo.

Hiapo, who finished her collegiate career at BYU in 2023, started her professional career with the Atlanta Vibe in 2024 and played for the San Diego Mojo last season.

The Gilbert, Arizona product, played in 18 matches and 29 sets last season, collecting 36 digs and three assists. In her only start of the season - at Columbus on January 11 - she recorded a season-high 16 digs to help lead the Mojo its first road win of the season. Hiapo made her professional debut in the first ever match in league history, when the Vibe took down the Supernovas in Omaha on January 24, 2024. The 20th overall selection in the inaugural league draft in 2023, Hiapo helped the Vibe to a league-best 19-5 regular season record, giving Atlanta the first ever MLV Regular Season Champions title.

In her final collegiate season at BYU, Hiapo led the Cougars in digs with 277, was second on the team with 162 assists and third with 31 service aces. Hiapo finished with double-digit digs in 22 of 32 matches. Prio to transferring to BYU, Hiapo played four seasons at Arizona where she was twice named Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

The Fury also announced the release of draft selection Avry Tatum and will open the season with 15 players on the roster. Click here to view the full roster for Opening Night.

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.

Single match tickets are on sale now as well as season tickets and partial ticket packages. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







