Home Opener Set for Saturday at 7 PM

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Following the season opening win over the Atlanta Vibe on Thursday, the Columbus Fury is set for it's home opener at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Omaha Supernovas.

Single match tickets are on sale as well as season tickets and partial ticket packages. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).

THE SERIES

The Columbus Fury and Omaha Supernovas - both founding members of the league - meet for the ninth time, with the Supernovas holding a 7-1 advantage in the all-time series. The Fury won the first ever meeting between the teams, on Feb. 21, 2024 in the Fury's first ever home match at Nationwide Arena.

THE OPPONENT

The Omaha Supernovas welcomed back their biggest batch of returners in franchise history, resigning five players from 2025 and one from the 2024 championship-winning team. The Supernovas are led by first-year head coach and USA Volleyball mainstay Luka Slabe. Omaha placed two players on the MLV Preseason All-League Team, with both Brooke Nuneviller and Morgan Hentz representing the franchise. The reigning MLV Outside Hitter of the Year, Nuneviller returns to Omaha as a two-time All-League First Team pick after ranking second in MLV in kills per set (3.77), fourth in kills (381) and sixth in both total digs (348) and digs per set (3.45). Hentz is the two-time MLV Libero of the Year, playing her first to seasons for the Atlanta Vibe and leading the league in digs per set both seasons.

THE FURY RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season.

Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick.

Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024.

Another standout signing is libero Aleksandra Jegdic, who was a member of the 2022 World Championship winning Serbian national team. She is a highly experienced professional, with 15 years of experience across Europe.

Additionally, the Fury added opposite Taylor Fricano, middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge and libero Kamaile Hiapo.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

The Columbus Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.