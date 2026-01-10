Valkyries Defend Homecourt on Champions Opening Night

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries' Charitie Luper and Brittany Abercrombie on game night

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, opened their title defense Friday night in front of an electric home crowd at Addition Financial Arena. Before first serve, the Valkyries unveiled their 2025 championship banner and received their rings, setting the stage for a dramatic five-set comeback victory over the Grand Rapids Rise.

"Playing in front of our home crowd to open the season was special," head coach Amy Pauly said. "This group showed a lot of toughness and composure, and I'm proud of the way they competed. Shoutout to the fans for sticking with us until the very end"

Valkyries' newcomer Charitie Luper made her presence known, finishing with 22 kills and 25 digs, while also hitting .293 for the match, in a career night for the second-year pro out of Louisville.

Orlando featured seven returning players from last year's championship roster. The Valkyries were led offensively by reigning league MVP and team co-captain Brittany Abercrombie, who recorded a match-high 24 kills and surpassed the franchise's all-time career kills record.

After falling behind 2-1 in the match and trailing 21-18 in the fourth set, Valkyries head coach Amy Pauly turned to first-round pick Bre Kelley late. Kelley responded with a key serving run that fueled their comeback, rallying to take the fourth set, 25-23.

In the decisive fifth set, the Valkyries put on a clinic. Led by Brittany Abercrombie, who delivered 10 consecutive points from the service line, Orlando surged to a dominant 15-4 win to secure the match, 3-2. The Valkyries 15-4 win in Set Five was the largest margin of victory in a fifth set by any team in MLV history. The previous record was set by Columbus just a year ago, when the Fury topped Vegas, 15-5, on May 4, 2025.

Notes:

Brittany Abercrombie moved into No. 1 in all-time kills in franchise history with her 17th kill of the match

Charitie Luper posted her first career 20/20 in a single match, tallying 22 kills and 25 digs

Bre Kelley and Brittany Abercrombie tied for most aces on the team with 2

Orlando recorded 64 kills to Grand Rapids 59

Grand Rapids out-blocked Orlando 19-15

Orlando committed 17 errors to Grand Rapids' 25. Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (1-0) @ San Diego Mojo (0-0) | Sunday, January 11, 7:00 p.m. ET | Viejas Arena

