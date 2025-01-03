Indy Ignite Kick off Inaugural Season

January 3, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

The growth of women's sports worldwide is not just a cultural milestone. It's big business.

According to FIFA, the 2023 Women's World Cup final attracted 13.21 million viewers in the United Kingdom alone. Stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have propelled the popularity of women's basketball. In a historic moment for U.S. women's sports, Nebraska's Division I women's volleyball team shattered the world attendance record when 92,003 fans filled Memorial Stadium.

Closer to home, Munciana Volleyball, based in Yorktown, stands as one of the most successful clubs in the country. Known for producing multiple national champions and elite athletes, the club boasts a track record of players and coaches at collegiate and professional levels. One of those standout players is Yorktown native Kylie Murr. A four-season star at Ohio State, Murr became the all-time digs leader with 1,935 before transferring to Minnesota for her final collegiate season. Her journey culminated with a professional draft to the Vegas Thrill, part of the emerging Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF).

The PVF, which launched its inaugural season in 2024, began with seven teams featuring 14 players each. The league adopted a major-league format, playing games in prominent arenas across the U.S. Among its recent expansions is the Indy Ignite, based in Fishers at the newly-opened Events Center.

"We're thrilled to welcome Indy Ignite to our brand-new Fishers Event Center and contribute to the growth and momentum of women's sports in our region," Fadness says. "Having a professional sports team call Fishers home is a testament to how far we've come as a vibrant destination for sports, dining and entertainment in the region. I'm proud that we can provide a venue to showcase the incredible talent and determination of these women, and help to pave the way to inspire the next generation of female athletes."

Murr will return to her Hoosier roots as a libero for Indy Ignite. Liberos, often called the defensive anchors of volleyball, specialize in back-row play, particularly in receiving and digging the opponent's attacks. At 5 feet, 6 inches, Murr's stature might be smaller than some on the court, but her grit, fearlessness and agility make her a standout athlete.

Murr shares her perspective on the transition from college to professional volleyball. She notes that the physicality of the sport is a significant difference. "The girls who jump really high and hit the ball really hard are what people love to see when they're watching volleyball," Murr says. "I think the biggest difference between college and professional volleyball is just how physical all these women are on the team."

Murr says she's excited to be part of such a special team of female athletes. The team is a group of passionate, strong and independent women who hope to be role models to other young female athletes who love the sport of volleyball. Murr says Indy Ignite, with its unique blend of passion, strength and independence, has the advantage of being a newly formed team in the league, setting it apart from the rest.

"As an add-on team, we get to build this thing from the ground up and show everyone what Indiana volleyball is all about," Murr says. "Everyone on the team has the same competitive mindset. We're super focused and hard-working but also very lighthearted, making important connections with each other."

For Murr, playing professional volleyball in her home state feels like a dream come full circle. Raised on Indiana's high school volleyball culture, she says it's humbling to compete at a professional level close to family and friends. She's happy for the team to be based in a suburb of Indianapolis, because in Fishers they can stand out from other professional sports.

"I'm so excited to be back home where I have friends and family support," Murr says. "I think it's so impressive to have professional volleyball in Indiana. I think it's important to consider your location when determining where to place a professional team. Here in Indiana, there is such a young crowd that loves and is dedicated to volleyball. I think it's going to be cool to see these younger girls come out and watch us play."

Murr says if you love volleyball and want to get better at it, you should come check out a live Indy Ignite game. She says experiencing the game firsthand is very different from seeing it on TV.

"As a pro volleyball player, we're very open to connecting with the community's crowd," Murr says. "Seeing the girls in action and even meeting them changes your perception of the game. There are a lot of great athletes and role models, regardless of whether you like volleyball or not. Families can bring their kids and show them firsthand examples of what their future could look like."

As the PVF and teams like Indy Ignite continue to expand, players like Murr are leading the way for women's sports to reach unprecedented heights. Their success is a testament to the community's vital role in supporting and nurturing the growth of women's sports, proving that the future is bright globally and locally. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a significant movement in the world of sports.

The season, set to kick off on January 11 at the Fishers Event Center against the Orlando Valkyries, promises an exhilarating start. To secure your spot for the entire season or delve deeper into the team's journey, visit provolleyball.com/teams/indy-ignite.

