Competition Key in Atlanta Vibe Training Camp Week Three

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The Atlanta Vibe are ramping up competition during week three practices at the Georgia State University Sports Arena as the 2026 Major League Volleyball season rapidly approaches.

"We're going to have a few heavy days, a few compete days this week because I've got to make cuts pretty soon," Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "I need a ton of 6-on-6 data and to see some separation so that I can make some decisions."

Practice time is evolving from a focus on installing systems and tools in the first two weeks to putting those into action in a gameplay environment - executing the type of high-level volleyball synonymous with the Vibe while the team's operations staff records stats and data on each and every touch.

"It's a good way for us to see, one, can your skillset fit into our system and, two, we're going to get a lot of data that will help us with some of these roster decisions," Banwarth said.

The Vibe's personality for 2026 is starting to emerge with competitiveness, blocking prowess and dynamic offense through an emphasis on serve and pass execution as the hallmarks.

Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones said she's "very excited" about the makeup of the Vibe roster and staff this season.

"I feel like I'm surrounded by 15, 16 women who really want to get every rep right, gel and work hard so that we can win a lot of games," Jones said. "Being surrounded by that work ethic is contagious."

With the switch to live volleyball in 6-on-6, Jones highlighted the difference between chasing a "perfect rep" in drills to the "freeing" aspect of competition and communication of playing as a unit.

Jones said the Vibe have "a lot of strengths" but one emerging quality is the team's work rate off the ball.

"I think our identity is going to align with how hard we work off the ball, how hard we cover and how well we take care of the easy plays," Jones said. "If we do those easy things well, we're going to have a great season."







