RedHawks Re-Sign RHP Garrett Alexander

January 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - A familiar face was the first to re-sign with the RedHawks with the new year underway in 2025. RHP Garrett Alexander will once again take the mound for Fargo-Moorhead after re-signing Tuesday.

Since joining the RedHawks in June of 2023 in a trade with the Cleburne Railroaders, Alexander has appeared in 69 games, compiling a 4-7 record with a 4.67 ERA in 108 innings pitched. He went 3-2 in 39 relief appearances in 2024 with two saves and 11 games finished.

Alexander spent the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons with Cleburne, going a combined 13-15 over 53 appearances while making 35 starts. He's averaged 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his American Association career. Alexander played collegiately at Blinn College and Texas A&M-Kingsville, wrapping up in 2019.

The RedHawks open their 30th season of play on May 9 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

