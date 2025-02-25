RedHawks Sign Two New Players, Trade for Another

FARGO - The RedHawks continued to add to their 2025 roster with the additions of outfielder Robert Perez Jr. and catcher Miguel Ojeda Jr., as well as the acquisition of Thomas Green from Ottawa of the Frontier League.

The 24-year-old Perez comes to Fargo after spending seven seasons in the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres systems. The Venezuelan played 120 games for Double-A San Antonio in 2024, slashing .225/.334/.343 with 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He most recently played for Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League.

Ojeda, a native of Guaymas, Mexico, comes to the RedHawks after appearing in 15 games for Veracruz in the Mexican League last summer. Prior to that, the 24-year-old spent two seasons in the Texas Rangers system, reaching Triple-A in 2023.

The RedHawks traded for Green, a 24-year-old Canadian, in exchange for future considerations. The infielder began his pro career last year for Trois-Riviéres in the Frontier League after finishing his college career at Purdue University. In 61 games, he hit .215/.271/.290 with 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. Green began his Division I baseball career with two seasons at Oakland University before becoming a Boilermaker.

Fargo-Moorhead will open its 30th season of play on Friday, May 9, with the 2025 home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

