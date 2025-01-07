Junior Saltdogs Registration Now Open

January 7, 2025

It is the mission of Jr. Saltdogs to provide an opportunity for youth in the Lincoln and surrounding areas to learn and play the game of baseball in a safe and fun environment. Junior Saltdogs have six different divisions (based on age); with roughly 80 teams last year. The different divisions will play anywhere from 12-22 games (the number of games is determined by age group). The season starts in mid-May and finishes up by the end of July so your family can take a vacation and/or get ready for the school year to begin.

We are excited for another season of fun! Lincoln Youth Baseball Organization (dba Jr. Saltdogs) is currently taking online registrations for the upcoming season.

Visit www.jrsaltdogs.com

Registration Deadline: March 8

