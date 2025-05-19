Successful First Road Trip is in the Books for the Railroaders

Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders come back home this week to play the defending champion Kane County Cougars. They do so, after a 4-2 road trip, and a 7-3 overall record.

The Roaders won on Tuesday and Wednesday on some ninth inning heroics from Lamar Sparks and Shed Long Jr. The RailCats won by a run on Thursday afternoon, but the Railroaders made a statement on Friday night putting up 20 runs on Gary.

Things got a little heated on Saturday when the benches cleared in the top of the eighth inning, which in turn became another Railroaders win 10-6. Gary Southshore took the series finale by the score of 7-5 to salvage a second win in the series.

The offense scored 8.5 runs per game during the week and were led by some key players. Shed Long Jr. went 11 for 25 (.440) with nine runs and nine RBIs. He had three doubles, two home runs, and three walks.

Kyle Martin had a massive week as well, going 10 for 27 (.370) with seven runs and eight RBIs. He had two doubles, three home runs, and three walks. Aaron Altherr had a similar week going 7 for 19 (.368) with two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs.

The Railroader are currently the third best team in the league, and will look to continue their hot start against another divisional opponent in the Kane County Cougars. Tuesday and Wednesday will be early games, starting at 11 a.m. at La Moderna Field. Thursday through Saturday will be normal 7:06 start times, and Sunday will be moved up a couple hours to 4:00.







