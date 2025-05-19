Murray Gets Contract Picked up by Reds

May 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that right-handed pitcher Zachary Murray has had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds organization.

A 6'0" 195-pounder, Murray played in two games for the Saltdogs, this season, going 0-0 with a 3.85 ERA. In two appearances, he had one start, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up three earned runs off eight hits, struck out eleven batters and walked two.

Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie commented on Murray.

"That's fantastic for Zachary. He was one of the first guys we signed for this season, and he pitched well in the two games he was with us. Murray performed well this past summer in the MLB Draft League and obviously drew some well-deserved attention, Jodie said. "This is what this is all about and our guys are all happy for him. It hurts for us, but its great for Zachary, which is the important thing."

A native of Cleveland, Georgia, Murray started his college career at Louisiana State, before transferring to Young Harris College and earning Conference Carolinas Pitcher-of-the-Year honors in 2024. In addition, he was an AWCA/Rawlings First-Team All-Southeast Region honoree, plus Pitcher-of-the-Year, and earned Third-Team All-America Honors. This past summer, he played for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League, posting an 8-3 record with a 4.92 ERA in 17 appearances, with eleven starts. In 71.1 innings pitched, he struck out 64 batters.

Lincoln continues its six-game homestand by hosting the Kansas City Monarchs in the first of a three-game series Tuesday morning, at Haymarket Park. First pitch is 11:05 a.m. The game will be live streamed at: www.aabaseball.tv.

In addition to LPS Kids Day, it's also Triple Play Tuesday, sponsored by Celerion. Fans will have a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card from Celerion and by donating select items noted in the pocket schedule for area non-profit organizations, they can receive a FREE general admission ticket to Tuesday games, this season.







