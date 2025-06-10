Railroaders & Cleburne Chamber Partner for 4th of July

Cleburne, TX -- Tuesday, June 10th The Cleburne Chamber of Commerce and the Cleburne Railroaders are excited to announce the Cleburne's Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at La Moderna Field on Thursday, July 4, 2025, an evening of live music, family fun, and the area's largest and most dazzling fireworks show.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the community is invited to enjoy an unforgettable night of patriotic celebration.

The event features:

- Live music performed by Retro Sound Box from 6:30pm-9:20pm

- On-field family activities

- Food and drink vendors

- And a spectacular fireworks display at 9:30pm

Admission and parking are free, and all are welcome!

For those looking to elevate their experience, VIP seating and All-You-Can-Eat upgrade options are available now at HERE.

"This event is all about bringing the community together to celebrate our nation's birthday in a big way," said Kay Goodell, General Manager of the Cleburne Railroaders. "We're proud to partner with the Chamber to create a night full of fun, patriotism, and hometown pride. La Moderna Field was built for the community, and we're honored to open our gates for this Fourth of July celebration."

"The Cleburne Chamber of Commerce is honored to celebrate our nation's birthday alongside the community," said Tracy Thomas, President of the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce. "We're proud to host Johnson County's largest fireworks display, generously sponsored by H-E-B. The 20-minute show, choreographed to patriotic music, will light up the Cleburne sky--and we look forward to sharing this special night with all of you."

Mark your calendars and join us at La Moderna Field for a Fourth of July celebration you won't want to miss!







