No Place Like Home for the Explorers

June 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers clicked their heels Sunday after a series win over the Lake Country DockHounds and another winning road trip, saying "there is no place like home." Sioux City will begin a seven-game homestand tonight at Lewis and Clark Park as the Explorers say hello to summer. The Explorers are off to a 17-11 start and have the second-best record in the American Association. The X's will look to stay hot on the field as the summer fun warms up at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is set for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. where the Explorers will welcome the Lake Country DockHounds to the ballpark. There will be no place like home this week for Explorers fans!

Explorers Opponent

The Lake Country DockHounds, June 10-12

Tuesday, June 10-7:05 p.m.

PACK THE PARK NIGHT presented by Powell Broadcasting

Wednesday, June 11-7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, June 12-7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY presented by Pub 52: 12 oz Busch Light and Coors Light plus $2 Pepsi products.

Following the series, the Explorers will welcome division rivals the Lincoln Saltdogs for a four-game series June 13-15, including a doubleheader Saturday June 14.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball .com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







