Milkmen Outslug Saltdogs in Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - It was a day to be a hitter at Haymarket Park. Every batter, in both lineups, reached base in the opener to the three-game series which the Milwaukee Milkmen claimed, 17-8, over the Lincoln Saltdogs, Tuesday afternoon. The two teams combined for 25 runs and 37 hits, on the day.

Milwaukee (13-15) scored 17 runs off 24 hits and committed two errors. Lincoln (12-17) plated eight runs off 13 hits with no errors, in a game that lasted three hours and thirty-seven minutes, in front of 3,533, during "Fun in the Sun Day", at Haymarket Park.

The Milkmen scored two runs in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen, Milwaukee's Erik Ostberg singled. Two batters later, Scott Ota did the same. Then, a Loukinen balk advanced runners to second and third. The next batter, Jefry Marte' hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Ostberg, to make it 1-0. Then, Chase Estep singled, scoring Ota, to make it a 2-0 Milwaukee lead.

In the top of the second, Milwaukee had it's biggest inning of the game, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. Joe Gray led off with a double. Then, Willie Escala doubled, scoring Gray, to make it 3-0. Two batters later, Erik Ostberg singled, bringing in Escala, to make it 4-0. Delvin Perez singled. Two batters later, Jefry Marte' singled, scoring Ostberg, to make it 5-0. With the bases loaded, Glenn Santiago tripled off the right field wall, scoring Perez, Marte' and Estep, to make it 8-0. Two batters later, Willie Escala singled, scoring Santiago, to make it a 9-0 lead for the Milkmen.

Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the third. Facing Milwaukee's newly acquired starter, Matt Walker, Jack Dragum led off with a single. Then, Drew DeVine doubled. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo grounded out to short, scoring Dragum, to make it 9-1. After Rolando Espinosa walked, and advanced on a wild pitch, two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled, scoring DeVine and Espinosa, to make it 9-3.

Milwaukee plated three more runs in the top of the fourth. Facing Lincoln reliever Karan Patel, Joe Gray walked, with two outs. Then, Willie Escala doubled. The next batter, Andy Blake, hit a three-run home run, to make it a 12-3, Milkmen lead.

The Saltdogs got those three runs back, in the bottom of the fourth. Drew DeVine led off with a single and advanced on a passed ball. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo doubled, scoring DeVine, to make it 12-4. Castillo took third on a wild pitch. Then, Rolando Espinosa reached on an error, driving in Castillo, to make it 12-5. After Espinosa stole second, two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, scoring Espinosa, to make the score 12-6.

Lincoln climbed closer in the bottom of the fifth. Facing Milwaukee reliever Nyan Hernandez, Clint Coulter led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Drew DeVine singled, scoring Coulter, to make it 12-7.

However, Milwaukee scored three more runs in the top of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts, Willie Escala led off with a single, then Andy Blake did the same. A passed ball put runners at second and third. Then, Erik Ostberg doubled, scoring Escala and Blake to make it 14-7. Two batters later, Scott Ota singled, plating Ostberg, to make it 15-7.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. Griffin Everitt singled off Milkmen reliever Logan Snow. After a groundout to first by Danny Bautista, Jr., Brody Fahr doubled, scoring Everitt, to make it 15-8.

The Milkmen added two more runs in the top of the seventh. Against Lincoln reliever Gaylon Viney, Joe Gray drew a one-out walk and stole second base. Two batters later, Andy Blake walked. Then, Erik Ostberg hit a two-RBI double, plating Gray and Blake, to make it 17-8.

In the bottom of the ninth, Milwaukee's Blake Purnell got Kyle Battle to fly out to left. Clint Coulter reached on an error. Then Jack Dragum reached on a fielder's choice, as Coulter was forced out at second. The next batter, Drew DeVine popped out to third base, to end the game.

Milwaukee starter Matt Walker pitched 3.1 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, off seven hits, struck out six and walked one. Nyan Hernandez (2-1) earned the win, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up one run off two hits and struck out one. Logan Snow pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one run off three hits and struck out two. Blake Purnell pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one hit with one strikeout.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (1-4) took the loss. He pitched 2.0 innings, giving up nine runs off eleven hits, struck out one and walked one. Karan Patel pitched 2.1 innings, yielding three runs off six hits, struck out four and walked two. Matt Mullenbach pitched 0.2 innings. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning, gave up three runs off four hits and struck out three. Gaylon Viney pitched 2.0 innings, gave up two runs off two hits, struck out four and walked one. Jack Cone pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out three.

Offensively for the Milkmen, Erik Ostberg was 4-for-6 with 5 RBI's. Delvin Perez was 2-for-5. Scott Ota was 4-for-6 with a run batted in. Jefry Marte' was 1-for-6 and drove in a run. Chase Estep was 4-for-6 with two RBI's. Glenn Santiago was 1-for-5 and drove home three runs. Willie Escala was 4-for-6 with two RBI's. Andy Blake was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-5 with three RBI's. Brody Fahr was 1-for-5 and drove in a run. Drew DeVine was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Rolando Espinosa was 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. RHP Johnny Blake (1-0, 3.96 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Milwaukee will throw RHP Davis Welch (1-1, 4.85 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday night's game is "Weiner Wednesday" sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs, plus, play Baseball Bingo. Also, there will be a Saltdogs Cooling Towel Giveaway sponsored by HazToGo.







American Association Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.