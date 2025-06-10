Monkeys Trek to Sioux City After Loss
June 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country Flying Monkeys dropped Sunday's rubber match to the Sioux City Explorers, 7-1. Another big inning was the difference-maker, with the X's rattling off five runs in the fifth frame after a solo home run in the fourth.
The seventh run was scored in the top of the eighth, but Nick Northcut ended the shutout with his first Lake Country long ball in the bottom of the inning.
The Flying Monkeys had six hits, Brian Rey was the only member of the team with multiple knocks. Luis Aviles Jr stole his tenth base of the year and Demetrius Sims swiped one as well.
Brett Conine suffered the loss through his five innings of work. He was tagged for six runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight, tying his season-best from May 17th against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
Lake Country (14-12) hits the road for a six-game road trip beginning on Tuesday. It's an instant turnaround against Sioux City for three games in Iowa before the DockHounds conclude the season series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
The DockHounds return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on June 17th against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
