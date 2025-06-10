Rutherford Homers in Legends Field Return

Kansas City Monarchs coach Christian Colón

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Blake Rutherford got right back to business at Legends Field. The former major leaguer lifted his first home run back with the Kansas City Monarchs, but it wasn't enough in an 8-3 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Rutherford blasted a first-pitch fastball 385 feet to right field in the sixth inning. His two-run home run was Kansas City's 40th round-tripper of the season.

The RedHawks struck early and never looked back. Fargo-Moorhead (16-13) took a first-inning lead off a Juan Fernandez RBI single and led throughout.

Fernandez piled 3 RBIs in the victory.

Jaylyn Williams seemed to carve a way back in for Kansas City (19-8). The infielder lobbed an RBI single in the fourth inning to cut the RedHawks' lead to 3-1.

The RedHawks poured in four runs over the next two frames, including a two-run home run by Peter Brookshaw in the sixth inning.

Ashton Goudeau (2-3) was hung for the loss. The right-hander allowed five earned runs in five innings of work.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and RedHawks continue their three-game series on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am for Camp Day at Legends Field.

