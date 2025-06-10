RailCats Bring in Three New Players

(Gary, IN) RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers made some moves to acquire new players to join the Gary SouthShore RailCats before their upcoming homestand against the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Demarcus Evans is a right-handed reliever from Mississippi and was drafted in the 25th round of the 2015 draft by the Texas Rangers. Evans is 28 years old and in 2020 he was called up by the Rangers to pitch in his first Major League game. On September 18, he went up against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one home run to Albert Pujols and inducing a double play. Evans pitched for the Charleston Dirty Birds and the Cleburne Railroaders the last few years.

Ernny Ordonez is a utility player that was selected out of Central Arizona College by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 26-year-old has spent the last two seasons in the American Association with the Kane County Cougars, and midway through the 2024 season he was traded to the Sioux Falls Canaries. Ordonez played in 18 games with Sioux Falls this year, in those 18 games he had two doubles, three home runs and stole six bases.

Jake Guenther is a former TCU Horned Frog and is from Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Guenther is a left-handed hitter and was selected in the 7th round by the Tampa Bay Rays. In December 2020, he was a part of a six-player swap between the Rays and the Rangers that sent him to Texas. The last two seasons Guenther was in the Pioneer League and the Frontier League where he hit over .270 in both seasons, combined for 29 doubles and 114 RBIs. The Wisconsin native joins the RailCats after 15 games with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, hitting a home run, driving in five and stole three bases.

