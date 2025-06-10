Henry Homers Twice to Power Birds Past RailCats on the South Shore

Gary, IN - Jabari Henry launched two homeruns and Jordan Barth collected three hits as the Sioux Falls Canaries edged Gary SouthShore 6-5 on Tuesday.

Henry opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the top of the first inning. The RailCats answered with a run in the second and tied the game in the third.

Scott Combs gave the Canaries a 4-2 lead with a two-run single in the fourth. Both teams added a run in the fifth, with Barth delivering an RBI single before the RailCats responded in the bottom half.

Gary SouthShore tied the game again in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double. But Henry struck again in the seventh, crushing a go-ahead solo homer that proved to be the difference.

Kody Dalen earned his first professional win, while Brady Stover retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to record his fifth save. Barth finished 3-for-5 and Henry drove in three to lead the Sioux Falls offense.

The Canaries (14-15) will look to clinch the three-game series Wednesday night at 6:45pm.







