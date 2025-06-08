Fueled by Heart, Powered by Hustle: Daunte Stuart's Rookie Explosion

The beauty of the American Association and Lake Country DockHounds baseball is that roster construction forces the hand of youngsters getting the chance to blossom in the ranks of professional baseball. In a veteran-laden infield, second baseman Daunte Stuart has shined brighter than any DockHound in 2025.

Stuart, born in Florida, grew up in the Caribbean living and breathing baseball as a native of the Bahamas. Island ball rubbed off him, and it's why you can Stuart smiling ear-to-ear each time he takes the field.

"I go out there and have fun," Stuart said. "That's how we played the game back home. It's about playing the game and letting it be loose."

You can see it in Stuart's game, too. The rookie in his first full professional season has locked up Lake Country's leadoff spot by batting .333 and leading the DockHounds with eight doubles and 11 stolen bases through 24 games.

Not to mention, Stuart flashes the leather as well as any DockHound defensively. In his first start at shortstop, spelling Demetrius Sims, Stuart made a diving stop up the middle to rob the Chicago Dogs of a run. Turning double plays up the middle and making throws on the run has become the ordinary for Stuart, and his range is needed on the fast turf of Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

"Stuart puts his work in to get better each day," Sims said on his middle-infield partner. "He's like a sponge when come to absorbing information and plays the game the right way."

For his high school baseball, Stuart moved back to the states and was privileged to play in the highly competitive ranks of Texas prep ball. Through that, Stuart earned a scholarship to play at the next level for Division-I Northwestern State University in Louisiana. There he finished on the honor roll three times, was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, and put together two seasons with an OPS above .870 while suiting up each day.

While the baseball in the Southland Conference is strong, the exposure lacks. Stuart's five-tool displays earned him prospect recognition, but looks in the MLB Draft League for two summers still had Stuart in college.

After four years playing for the Demons, Stuart moved up in the collegiate ranks to play at the University of Memphis in the American Athletic Conference. At a higher level, Stuart thrived by hitting a career high .325 and stealing eight bases. It was the best season of his career, which is no coincidence.

Family means "everything" to Stuart. When his Aunt passed away before his 2024 season, he dedicated it to her. That motivation took an already good player to another level.

Nobody has taught Daunte more than his parents. Respect is a key element of his game, which was instilled by his mom and dad and encourgaes him to always strive for improvement. With his college eligibility exhausted, Stuart became a pro and entered the world of MLB Partner Leagues with the Oakland Ballers in the Pioneer League.

The level change did not phase Stuart, who once again performed.

"I had fine-tuned my game in college to set me up for the success," Stuart said. "I came over to professional baseball and now I feel like I can play my brand of baseball and become better each day."

In 38 games, Stuart hit seven home runs with 22 RBI while batting .329 and stole eight bases. The Bahamian impressed former (and hopefully future) DockHound Chavez Young, who vouched for Stuart to Lake Country's staff. His stats and film stood out and earned Staurt the promotion to the American Association.

Lake Country boasts a crowded infield, so the rookie Stuart opened the first two games of the season out of the lineup. A pinch-hit line dive in game two stood out, so Stuart got the start in the day game and squared up the ball three more times with the diving play to pair with. Since then, Stuart hasn't missed a game.

That's one thing, but Daunte began his time in the lineup batting at the bottom. His immediate impression made a mark on DockHounds manager Ken Huckaby who had no choice but to put Stuart's name first on the lineup card.

"He plays true to his game, and that's all you can ask for," Huckaby said.

On May 25, Stuart hit leadoff for the first time with Lake Country. On the heels of a three-game losing streak, Stuart notched a RBI and took off from there. His batting average since then has remained over .300, but the walks have started to come more frequently and the slug has burst onto the scene. Both of his home runs, six of his eight doubles, and the DockHounds' only triple all have come within the last 11 games.

Lake Country has started to fall in love with Stuart, and to no fault. The season-long nine-game home stand corresponds with Stuart's strong stretch, and the roars have grown in Oconomowoc in support of Stuart.

"That's a big part of the reason why you play," Stuart said. "You want to see the hard work pay off and feel the crowd go crazy."

Stuart enters Sunday 10th in the league in batting average, fifth in solen bases, and third in doubles. He has been one of the most electric players in the league and follows a strong line of rookies thriving in Lake Country. Still, Stuart is striving to get better and correct small mistakes, like sliding past the past the bag when stealing, and maintaining consistency. One of the youngest, and arguably the best Hound, has never settled, and that's not changing with the tiny taste of success.







