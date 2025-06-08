Willeman Dominates as X's Cruise to Series Win

June 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Sioux City Explorers (17-11) wrapped up their road series in dominant fashion, rolling past the Lake Country DockHounds (14-12) with a 7-1 win on a rain-delayed Sunday afternoon. Powered by eight strong innings from starter Zach Willeman (2-2) and a five-run outburst in the fifth, the Explorers took the rubber match and secured the series.

There was rain in Wisconsin to start the day, delaying the rubber match back about an hour. The game got underway at 2:05 p.m., and the pitchers were rolled from the jump. Through four innings, Willeman allowed just two hits, and Brett Conine's (0-4) only blemish was Nick Shumpert's solo shot in the fourth.

The X's bullpen formed a habit over the last week, allowing the big inning, but it was the offense's turn to explode. With runners at first and second and no outs in the fifth, Zac Vooletich laid down a bunt toward third base that Luis Aviles Jr threw down the right field line, plating Josh Day.

Two batters later, Torin Montgomery singled home a run, and Kurtis Byrne knocked in another with a double to right center. When the smoke cleared, Sioux City added five runs to Conine's ledger, only four of which were earned. The X's had broken the game open, leading 6-0.

Day continued his torrid stretch with an RBI single in the eighth inning, tacking on the seventh run for Sioux City. Willeman shoved for seven shutout frames, surrendering four hits, striking out eight, and walking just a single batter on 94 pitches.

Steve Montgomery led him to start the eighth, and the shutout ended on the first pitch of the frame. Nick Northcut delivered a solo home run, and Lake Country finally scratched a run across. The Kent State alum completed the inning without another issue, finishing the longest start of the season by any Sioux City Explorer.

Jeremy Goins relieved Willeman in the ninth and retired the side without much commotion, and the X's took a series win. Sioux City wins the first of back-to-back series against the DockHounds.

Notes From the Booth:

-The Explorers tossed their 16th quality start of the season and are 11-5 in those games.

-Zach Willeman went a season high eight innings for the Explorers Sunday.

-Josh Day who had a broken bat grand slam in the series and went 6-for-13 scoring four runs and driving in four in the series.

-Sioux City leads the league with 310 strikeouts from the pitching staff.

-The X's had two five run innings in the series. The fifth on Sunday and the seventh on Saturday night.

-Lake Country played as the "Flying Monkeys" in a salute to the Wizard of Oz that premiered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin two days prior to the Hollywood release in 1939.

The Explorers will be off Monday June 9 but return to action Tuesday night June 10 opening a three game series against the Lake Country DockHounds.

