Cougars Edge Canaries to Avoid Series Sweep

June 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Kane County outlasted the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-8 in a thriller Sunday afternoon at The Birdcage.

Tied at 6-6 after eight innings, the Cougars plated three runs in the top of the ninth. Sioux Falls answered with two runs in the bottom half but couldn't complete the comeback. Jabari Henry smacked two homeruns and drove in three while Jordan Barth finished 2-3 with a homerun and triple. Peter Zimmermann smacked a two-run roundtripper for the second consecutive game.

The Canaries are now 13-15 overall and open a nine-game roadtrip Tuesday night in Gary.







