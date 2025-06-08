RedHawks End Saltdogs Win Streak

June 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - Sunday afternoon, the Lincoln Saltdogs saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated Lincoln, 8-3, at Haymarket Park. The RedHawks plated eight unanswered runs and picked up their first win over Lincoln in the four-game wrap-around series, which concludes, Monday night.

Fargo-Moorhead (15-12) scored eight runs off eight hits with no errors. Lincoln (11-16) plated three runs with seven hits and committed no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-two minutes, in front of 2,365 fans, Sunday afternoon.

Lincoln began the scoring in the bottom of the first. Facing RedHawks starter Kyle Crigger, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled. Two batters later, Clint Coulter did the same, driving in Bautista Jr., to put the Saltdogs in front, 1-0.

The RedHawks tied the game in the top of the second. Leadoff batter Alexfri Planez drew a walk against Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda. Planez stole second base. The next batter, Peter Brookshaw, also walked. Aiden Byrne laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing the runners to second and third. After Tyler Merkel walked, to load the bases, Alec Olund hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Planez, to make it a 1-1 game.

Fargo-Moorhead took the lead for good in the top of the third. Juan Fernandez and Dillon Thomas hit back-to-back singles. Three batters later, Peter Brookshaw drew a walk, to load the bases. A passed ball scored Fernandez to make it 2-1. Then, Aiden Byrne singled, scoring Thomas, to make it a 3-1 RedHawks lead.

In the top of the sixth, the RedHawks added a pair of runs. Facing Lincoln reliever Parker McMan, who was making his Saltdogs debut, Alec Olund walked, with two outs. Then, Lamar Sparks hit the first pitch from McMan over the right-field fence for a two-run home run, to make it 5-1.

The RedHawks added three more runs in the top of the ninth. Against Lincoln reliever Jack Cone, Juan Fernandez led off with a single. Then, Dillon Thomas walked. Robert Perez, Jr. grounded out softly to third, advancing the runners to second and third. Then, Alexfri Planez hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fernandez, to make it 6-1. The next batter, Peter Brookshaw, hit a Cone 2-1 pitch over the fence in right, for a two-run home run, to put the RedHawks up, 8-1.

Lincoln tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Fargo-Moorhead reliever Garrett Alexander, Drew DeVine led off the inning with a walk. Then, Rolando Espinosa hit an Alexander 2-2 pitch over the left field wall, for a two-run home run, to make it 8-3. However, Alexander struck out Jack Cone, Neyfy Castillo and Griffin Everitt, to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Kyle Crigger (4-1) earned the win, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up one run off six hits, struck out six and walked three. Naswell Paulino pitched 1.1 innings, striking out four and walking one. Garrett Alexander pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two runs off one hit, struck out three and walked one.

For Lincoln, starter Dylan Castaneda (0-1) took the loss. He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up three runs off three hits, struck out two and walked five. Parker McMan pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two runs off three hits, struck out four and walked two. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.0 inning, striking out one. Jack Cone pitched 1.0 inning, giving up three runs off two hits and walked one.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Alec Olund was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Lamar Sparks was 1-for-5 with a two-run home run. Juan Fernandez was 3-for-4. Alexfri Planez went 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Peter Brookshaw was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run. Aiden Byrne went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-4. Clint Coulter went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-4.

The final game of the four-game series is Monday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln has not yet announced its starting pitcher. Fargo-Moorhead will throw RHP Kolby Kiser (0-0, 2.77 ERA). First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Monday's game is "Mini and Military Monday". (Fans 12 and under and all military personnel receive BOGO tickets).







