Saltdogs Win on Diaz Walk-Off Home Run

June 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs claimed their third straight series, in dramatic fashion Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Yusniel Diaz hit a one-out solo home run to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Lincoln a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen. For the second straight night, Lincoln battled back from at least a two-run deficit to record a victory.

Lincoln (14-17) scored three runs off four hits and committed two errors. Milwaukee (13-17) plated two runs off eight hits with no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and twenty-six minutes, in front of 3,003 fans.

Milwaukee started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Facing Lincoln starter Nate Blain, the Milkmen's Erik Ostberg hit a chopper to first and reached on an error by Clint Coulter. Then, Delvin Perez doubled, to put runners and second and third. Two batters later, Glenn Santiago grounded out to second, scoring Ostberg, to make it a 1-0 Milwaukee lead.

The Milkmen extended the lead in the top of the fifth. Joe Gray led off with a double. Two batters later, Andy Blake singled, scoring Gray, to put Milwaukee ahead, 2-0.

Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk, off Milwaukee starter Juan Diaz. Then, Brody Fahr did the same. Two batters later, Clint Coulter singled, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make the score 2-1. The next batter, Yusiel Diaz singled, plating Fahr, and tied the game at 2-2.

The score remained tied going into the bottom of the ninth. Milwaukee brought in its closer, Denny Bentley. The lefty got Clint Coulter to fly out to center field for the first out. However, Bentley delivered a 1-1 curve ball over the middle of the plate, that Yusniel Diaz swung on and homered to left field, handing Lincoln the 3-2 walk-off victory.

Saltdogs starter Nate Blain pitched 6.0 innings, giving up two runs off six hits, struck out six and walked one. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, striking out one and walking two. Franny Cobos pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two hits and struck out one. Matt Mullenbach (2-1) earned the win, in relief, pitching a clean eighth inning.

Milwaukee starter Juan Diaz pitched 5.2 innings, giving up two runs off three hits, struck out six and walked four. Tahnaj Thomas pitched 2.1 innings, striking out four. Denny Bentley (0-2) took the loss, pitching 0.1 inning, giving up one run on one hit, Diaz's home run.

Offensively for Lincoln, Clint Coulter was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Yusniel Diaz was 2-for-3 with two RBI's, including the game-winning home run.

For the Milkmen, Glenn Santiago was 3-for-4 with a run batted in. Andy Blake went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Milwaukee will travel to Kansas City, Kansas, to begin a weekend series with the Kansas City Monarchs.

Lincoln begins a seven-game road trip, facing the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy One Field, in Sioux City, Iowa. The first of the four-game weekend series gets underway Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Dylan Castaneda (0-1, 4.77 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Sioux City will throw LHP Austin Drury (2-0, 3.09 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for Lincoln is Friday, June 20th, when the Saltdogs host the Kane County Cougars, at Haymarket Park, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.







