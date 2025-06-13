Drury Deals, Knowles Goes Deep in Win

Sioux City Explorers' Austin Drury in action

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux City Explorers (19-13) blanked the Lincoln Saltdogs (14-18) in a 3-0 win Friday night, backed by a dominant outing from Austin Drury (3-0) and a clutch late homer from D'Shawn Knowles. In a game that was scoreless through four, Sioux City's bats came alive late to take the series opener at Lewis and Clark Park.

The two starters were unbelievable through the first three frames. Neither team recorded a hit, and Drury and Dylan Castaneda (0-2) faced the minimum through nine batters.

Drury recorded the first two outs of the fourth but then allowed three straight base runners, bringing Jack Cone to the plate with the bases jammed. The lefty forced a pop-out, and Lincoln's only major threat was extinguished.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. Sioux City shook up their batting order heading into the matchup. Manager Steve Montgomery slotted D'Shawn Knowles in the clean-up spot, and it paid dividends immediately. Leading off the frame, Knowles blasted the 2-0 offering from Castaneda well over the right field wall for the first run of the game and his first home run of the season. The X's tacked on two more in the following inning and snagged a 3-0 lead heading into the seventh.

Drury finished his day with seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, walking three and surrendering just two hits. Montgomery called upon Jeremy Goins for the final six outs, and he allowed just one base runner the rest of the way.

Sioux City snatched the series-opener of this four-game set behind yet another quality start. The X's are now 6-1 when Austin Drury starts.

Notes from the booth:

-The X's top three in the lineup went a combined 3-for-9 scoring two of the three runs.

-The Explorers starters have allowed just three earned runs on the homestand over 26 innings.

-Henry George stole his 10th base joining Austin Davis 14 and Zac Vooletich with 10 in double figures.

-The D'Shawn Knowles homer was in the same spot as his grand slam last season against Kansas City.

