Explorers Shut out Lincoln in Series Opener

June 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City, Iowa - Friday night at MercyOne Field, the Lincoln Saltdogs were held to two hits and dropped game one of their four-game weekend series, 3-0, to the Sioux City Explorers. Lincoln's Dylan Castaneda started and pitched his longest outing of the season thus far, however, three runs over two innings was enough for Sioux City to come away with the win.

Sioux City (19-13) scored three runs off four hits with no errors. Lincoln (14-18) had no runs with two hits and no errors, in a swift game that lasted two hours and nineteen minutes in front of 1,361 fans.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda, Sioux City's D'Shawn Knowles hit a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for a leadoff home run, to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, with one out, Josh Day singled, then stole second base. Then, Henry George drew a walk. The next batter, Zach Vooletich singled, scoring Day, to make it 2-0. Two batters later, Torin Montgomery reached on a fielder's choice, scoring George, to make it a 3-0 Explorers lead.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth. Reliever Jeremy Goins walked Rolando Espinosa to begin the inning, but struck out Kyle Battle, got Clint Coulter to foul out, wide of first, and induced Yusiel Diaz to fly out to right, to end the game.

Sioux City starter Austin Drury (3-0) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up no runs off two hits, struck out seven and walked three. Jeremy Goins (3) earned the save, pitching 2.0 innings, striking out two and walking one.

Lincoln's Dylan Castaneda (0-2) took the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs off three hits, struck out four and walked four. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one and walking one. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit, struck out one and walked one.

Offensively for Sioux City, Josy Day was 2-for-4. Zac Vooletich was 1-for-3 with an RBI. D'Shawn Knowles was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Torin Montgomery was 0-for-4 with a run batted in.

The two teams will play a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 5:05 p.m. RHP Jhon Vargas (Game 1; 1-0, 0.00 ERA) and RHP Parker McMan (Game two; 0-0, 4.15 ERA) are the scheduled starters for Lincoln. Sioux City will throw RHP Zach Willeman (Game one; 2-2, 3.00 ERA) and J.D. Scholten (Game two; 0-0, 3.86 ERA). The games will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the games will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

