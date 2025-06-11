Saltdogs Rally for Home Victory

June 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Trailing going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lincoln Saltdogs scored five runs and went on to defeat the Milwaukee Milkmen, 9-4, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. Rolando Espinosa hit two home runs and drove in five, sparking Lincoln in the victory.

The Saltdogs (13-17) scored nine runs off twelve hits and committed one error. Milwaukee (13-16) plated four runs with seven hits and committed three errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-two minutes, in front of 2,629 fans, at Haymarket Park.

Milwaukee plated two runs in the top of the third inning. Facing Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, the Milkmen's Joe Gray led off with a walk, then stole second. Then, Erik Ostberg drew a walk, as well. Delvin Perez singled, to load the bases. The next batter, Scott Ota, hit into a 6-4-3 ground out double play, scoring Gray, to make it 1-0. The next batter, Jefry Marte' singled, bringing home Ostberg, to put Milwaukee up 2-0.

The Milkmen added a run in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Delvin Perez drew a walk. Then, Scott Ota doubled, scoring Perez, to give Milwaukee a 3-0 lead.

Lincoln's offense got going in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Drew DeVine singled off Milwaukee starter Davis Welch. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa hit a Welch 1-2 pitch just inside the left field foul pole for a two-run home run, to make the score, 3-2.

The Saltdogs put together their most productive inning in the bottom of the seventh, sending eleven batters to the plate, and scoring five runs. Against reliever Brady Puckett, Drew DeVine led off the inning with a walk. Then, Neyfy Castillo reached on a base on balls. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa, hit a Puckett 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall for a three-run home run, his second homer of the night, to put Lincoln ahead 5-3. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled. The next batter, Brody Fahr reached on a fielder's choice, as Bautista Jr. was forced out at second. Fahr stole second base, his tenth swiped bag of the season. Then, Kyle Battle drew a walk. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz singled, scoring Fahr, and on the throw into the infield, Battle took third, on the throwing error, as Lincoln led 6-3. Milwaukee went to the bullpen and brought in Aaron Mishoulam to pitch. The first batter he faced, Jack Dragum, singled, bringing home Battle, to make it a 7-3, Saltdogs advantage.

In the top of the eighth, Milwaukee's Scott Ota drew a walk against Lincoln reliever Connor Langrell. Then, Jefry Marte' doubled, scoring Ota, all the way from first, to make the score 7-4.

Lincoln put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled. Then, Brody Fahr hit a one-hopper to short, that Delvin Perez bobbled, then, threw wildly to second on the force out attempt. Bautista Jr. scored and Fahr motored all the way over to third base. Two batters later, Clint Coulter singled, scored Fahr, to put Lincoln ahead, 9-4.

In the top of the ninth, Dutch Landis came on to pitch and struck out Joe Gray looking. Then, got Erik Ostberg and Delvin Perez to both ground out, back to the mound, for the final outs of the game.

Saltdogs starter Johnny Blake pitched 6.0 innings, giving up three runs off six hits, struck out four and walked four. Franny Cobos (2-0) earned the win, in relief, pitching a clean seventh inning. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off one hit, struck out two and walked two. Dutch Landis pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Milwaukee starter Davis Welch pitched 6.0 innings, giving up two runs off five hits, struck out five and walked two. Brady Puckett (0-3) took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, yielding five runs off three hits, struck out one and walked three. Aaron Mishoulam pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two runs off four hits, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista Jr. was 3-for-4. Clint Coulter was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Yusniel Diaz was 2-for-5 and drove in one run. Jack Dragum went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Drew DeVine was 2-for-2. Rolando Espinosa was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, plus a three-run home run, driving in five.

For the Milkmen, Delvin Perez was 2-for-4. Scott Ota was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jefry Marte' went 2-for-4 and drove in two.

The rubber game of the series, and final game of Lincoln's seven-game homestand is Thursday night. RHP Nate Blain (3-2, 3.81 ERA) will be on the mound for the Saltdogs. Milwaukee will throw LHP Juan Diaz (1-1, 2.19 ERA). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday's game is "Thirsty Thursday" sponsored by Cornhead Lager by 1890. Fans can get $2 OFF draft beers & Pepsi fountain sodas, plus may purchase $4 select tall boys. It's also "Lincoln's Best Places to Work" Celebration.







