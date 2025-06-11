Monarchs Complete Comeback against RedHawks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Three former major leaguers ignited a four-run comeback for the Kansas City Monarchs.

John Nogowski, Jorge Bonifacio and Blake Rutherford helped bring the Monarchs back from a 4-0 deficit to down the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 5-4, at Legends Field on Kids Camp Day.

4,614 young fans watched KC (20-8) score five unanswered for their largest comeback win this season.

Isiah Gilliam's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning completed the comeback.

"It's almost expected at this point," Rutherford said. "Everyone was excited for him in the dugout."

Gilliam is up to 10 home runs this season, tied for second-most in the American Association.

Rutherford continued his strong resurgence back with Kansas City with a 2-for-3 day.

"I've been looking to get a good pitch to hit and get a good swing on it," Rutherford said. "We have a lot of really good hitters in this lineup. I'm just trying to give it to the next guy."

Fargo-Moorhead (16-14) surged to an early 4-0 lead, including back-to-back home runs in the first inning from Juan Fernandez and Robert Perez Jr.

The Monarchs remained composed in a hot summer day to score four runs in the fourth inning.

The Monarchs pounded with four hits in five pitches. Rutherford and Robbie Glendinning posted RBI doubles to trim the lead to 4-3.

Jaylyn Williams lifted an RBI single to tie the game in the fourth.

"We have a good team here, we were just trying to put together good at-bats," Rutherford said. "Our pitchers made pitches and we were able to come back."

The Monarchs' pitching was brilliant to keep the game within reach. Jackson Goddard finished an up- and-down day with his eighth strikeout of the day.

Goddard delivered a season-high in K's on Wednesday.

Patrick Pridgen and Hunter McMahon (1-0) combined for three consecutive scoreless innings from the fifth to the seventh.

Gilliam's home run teed up the back-end relievers to finish the job.

Blake Goldsberry struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning. Tyler McKay (6) dealt a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the win.

"Our bullpen's loaded," Rutherford said. "We're just trying to score runs and let them do their job."

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and RedHawks play a rubber game on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Daniel Martinez will start for Kansas City against Fargo-Moorhead's Tyler Jandron. Tickets are available at MonarchsBaseball.com.

