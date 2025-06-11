RailCats Can't Stop Canaries Bats

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats couldn't keep pace with the red-hot bats of the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday night, falling 10-2 at the Steel Yard in the second game of the series.

The Canaries struck early and often, racking up 16 hits and scoring in six separate innings. Josh Rehwaldt powered the offensive onslaught, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Peter Zimmermann added a two-run homer of his own, while Jabari Henry doubled and drove in a run. Five different Sioux Falls hitters turned in multi-hit performances, led by the trio of Rehwaldt, Henry, and Jordan Barth.

Gary managed a brief spark in the third inning, plating two runs on RBI knocks from Elvis Peralta and Joe Suozzi. Peralta finished 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, raising his average to .311. Despite the early response, the RailCats offense was held quiet the rest of the way.

Starter Spencer Adams took the loss for Gary, allowing five earned runs over six innings. Relievers Dawson Lane and Jaykob Acosta combined to give up five more runs across the final three frames.

On the other side, Sioux Falls starter Brendan Knoll turned in a strong seven-inning effort, allowing just two runs while striking out one for his third win.

The RailCats will look to bounce back Thursday night in the finale, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT at the Steel Yard.

